Reliance Jio GigaFiber Offer – Security Deposit Now Costs Rs. 2,500

Reliance Jio GigaFiber has been under testing for the past few months in many cities across India. While the wider rollout of the service is expected, it looks like the company has brought a new version of the ONT (Optical Network Terminal) device. Interestingly, the security deposit of this device is said to be Rs. 2,500, which is relatively lower than that of the original ONT device.

Given that there is a price difference of Rs. 2,000, the new Jio GigaFiber ONT device is downgraded than the original one. It is claimed to be a single band router. However, it appears to be identical to what was offered by the existing GigaHub Home Gateway.

Jio GigaFiber Security Deposit

Though the Jio GigaFiber service is yet to be rolled out to all users across the country, customers in Mumbai and Chennai are said to have been able to avail services for a lower security deposit amount of Rs. 2,500. As it is a security deposit, it can be refunded in the future. The new version is said to have a router, which offers internet access with only single band support wherein the speed will be limited to 50Mbps instead of 100Mbps offered by the previous ONT device.

This information was shared by a Twitter user Preshit Deorukhkar. It is reportedly claimed to be bundled with voice services as well. As per the tweet, the new device from Jio GigaFiber will support 2.4GHz b/g/n Wi-Fi and not the 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. Also, it has 10/100 Ethernet port and not 10/100/1000 Gigabit. The device is claimed to measure 9 x 5 inches and come in Black color. It is also said to have three RJ45 ports, a micro USB 2.0 port and a RJ11 port.

Offers Free 1100GB Data

Going by the available information, the new ONT device offered by Reliance Jio GigaFiber is claimed to offer free 1100GB of data per month despite being a limited one. The early users of the new version of the broadband service have taken to DreamDTH forums to claim that it offers access to Jio TV app.

What We Expect From Jio GigaFiber?

As of now, there is no official word regarding the new version of Jio GigaFiber router. It remains to be seen if the company will come up with a confirmation regarding the same at the next Annual General Meeting to be hosted in coming months. Until then, we believe this to be a great offer for those looking for the service as it is available at almost half the price.