How To Watch Free World Cup Matches On Jio Tv, Hotstar
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) now brings another surprise for its customers in which user can watch World Cup matches live and free on Hotstar or Jio Tv.
Besides subscribers will get 'unlimited cricket season data pack' worth Rs. 251.
"By providing free access to the world cup to Jio users, Jio is effectively passing on benefits worth Rs 365 that they would have otherwise needed to pay for watching the world cup matches live and free. No other Indian operator is providing this benefit to its customer," Jio said.
This is a special pass for all cricket enthusiasts and is created to cater to their high data consumption during such seasons. The pack provides 102 GB High-Speed Data for 51 days, which would be adequate for watching all the world cup matches, operator said. Jio app will also have interactive games available for both Jio and non-Jio customers.
Further, the new version of JioCricket Play will provide all necessary information like scores, match schedules, results and lots more, all under one roof.
How To Watch The Free World Cup Matches
Jio users can access the world cup matches through HotStar or JioTV.
While visiting Hotstar, all Jio users will be automatically granted access to all the world cup matches.
On JioTV, users will be seamlessly redirected to Hotstar to get access to the match.
Jio Cricket Play Along Contest
Jio Cricket Play Along is an exciting interactive concept which lets users enjoy a cricket play-along game during matches., season after season.
Users can engage with Jio Cricket Play-Along on their mobile screens while watching the match live on TV.
The interactivity ensures that viewers can not only watch their favorite cricket contest but also be a part of the same by predicting the outcome of the live match in real-time.
The game is available to both Jio and Non-Jio subscribers.
Users can download MyJio application to play the game.
Players can test their knowledge of cricket while predicting real-time outcomes and accumulate points for every correct prediction.