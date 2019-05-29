ENGLISH

    Jio GigaFiber Best For Viewing Netflix; Shows April ISP Data

    7 Star Digital is offering 3.41Mbps speed during the same months and Airtel posted a speed of 3.29 Mbps in April.

    By
    |

    According to a new Netflix monthly, ISP speed index for April Jio GigaFiber is again leading broadband service chart.

    As per the data Jio GigaFiber has managed to achieve 3.49Mbps speed while Spectranet is providing 3.43Mbps speed to its customers when they are watching content on Netflix Prime.

    On the other hand, 7 Star Digital is offering 3.41Mbps speed during the same months and Airtel posted a speed of 3.29 Mbps in April.

    Meanwhile, an ICRA report said RJio leads the wireless broadband market, with a market share of 56 percent, followed by Bharti at 21 percent and Vodafone-Idea at 20 percent.

    For RJio, 100 percent of its subscribers are broadband subscribers, while the same ratio for Bharti stood at 35 percent and for Vodafone-Idea stood at 28 percent.

    The wireless broadband subscriber base continues to maintain its robust growth momentum, increasing to 544.9 million in March 2019 or 47 percent of the total subscriber base, witnessing the addition of 12.9 million during the month, ICRA said.

    As per the reports received from 315 operators in the month of March 2019, the number of broadband subscribers increasedTRAI said top five service providers constituted 98.67 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of March-19.

    These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (306.72 million), Bharti Airtel (114.62 million), Vodafone Idea (110.22 million), BSNL (22.14 million) and Tata Tele. Group (2.10 million). While the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL (9.21 million), Bharti Airtel (2.36 million), AtriaConvergence Technologies (1.42 million), Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.81 million) and MTNL (0.76 million).

    As on 31st March 2019, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (306.72 million),Bharti Airtel (112.26 million), Vodafone Idea (110.20 million), BSNL (12.93 million) and TataTeleservices (1.68 million).

