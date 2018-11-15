ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Jio GigaFiber ranks first in Netflix monthly ISP data

The Exynos 9820's delivers around 20-percent improvement in single core performance or 40-percent in power efficiency when compared to its predecessor which can load data or switch between apps

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio GigaFiber has achieved the best average Internet speed in India, according to the data released by Netflix monthly ISP speed index for October 2018.

    Jio GigaFiber ranks first in Netflix monthly ISP data

     

    As per the data, "Reliance Jio GigaFiber saw speeds climb up to 3.48 Mbps, up from 3.41 Mbps the month prior, reclaiming the No. 1 spot in India."

    Meanwhile 7 Star Digital has managed to garner the second position, Spectranet has retained the third place with an average speed of 3.14 Mbps and Airtel posted a speed of 3.10 Mbps.

    For those who are not aware, Netflix ranks performances of ISPs across the globe for their 'Prime Time Netflix performance' and in India, the ratings for ISPs in India were first in the month of May 16.

    Meanwhile, a report by research firm India Ratings said RJio's already has an extensive coverage of the intra-city fiber-optic network. This, along with the potential acquisition of Reliance Communications Ltd's optical fiber and spectrum assets, would further consolidate R-Jio's optical fiber reach.

    It said the impact of RJio's entry in the broadband and cable business would be varied across MSOs and DTH players.

    It further said any aggressive market penetration strategies by RJio (such as free offerings, partnering with/acquiring local cable operators) could pose challenges to extant players.

    Even at the same price point, consumers may shift to RJio as its service offerings (e.g. content library and video calling) would be superior to basic cable services that are being offered by extant players. Also, the majority of MSOs are currently incurring large capex to expand their optical fiber networks. This puts their credit profiles at risk.

    Read More About: reliance jio telecom news
    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue