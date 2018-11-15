Jio GigaFiber ranks first in Netflix monthly ISP data

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio GigaFiber has achieved the best average Internet speed in India, according to the data released by Netflix monthly ISP speed index for October 2018.

As per the data, "Reliance Jio GigaFiber saw speeds climb up to 3.48 Mbps, up from 3.41 Mbps the month prior, reclaiming the No. 1 spot in India."

Meanwhile 7 Star Digital has managed to garner the second position, Spectranet has retained the third place with an average speed of 3.14 Mbps and Airtel posted a speed of 3.10 Mbps.

For those who are not aware, Netflix ranks performances of ISPs across the globe for their 'Prime Time Netflix performance' and in India, the ratings for ISPs in India were first in the month of May 16.

Meanwhile, a report by research firm India Ratings said RJio's already has an extensive coverage of the intra-city fiber-optic network. This, along with the potential acquisition of Reliance Communications Ltd's optical fiber and spectrum assets, would further consolidate R-Jio's optical fiber reach.

It said the impact of RJio's entry in the broadband and cable business would be varied across MSOs and DTH players.

It further said any aggressive market penetration strategies by RJio (such as free offerings, partnering with/acquiring local cable operators) could pose challenges to extant players.

Even at the same price point, consumers may shift to RJio as its service offerings (e.g. content library and video calling) would be superior to basic cable services that are being offered by extant players. Also, the majority of MSOs are currently incurring large capex to expand their optical fiber networks. This puts their credit profiles at risk.