Reliance Jio offers free Jio Prime subscription for one year News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Reliance Jio appears to have auto-renewed the Prime membership for its users for a year.

Reliance Jio is one of the most successful and rapidly growing telcos in the country. Within three years of its launch, this telco has progressed to be the second largest telecom operator in the country. This was possible due to the affordable tariff plans offered by the telco.

Back in its initial days, Jio introduced Prime Membership for its subscribers. With this membership, subscribers could get extra data and free access to the Jio apps. In a recent development, the company has auto-renewed the Prime membership for its users for another year at no additional cost.

How to check Jio Prime subscription validity

Reliance Jio offers one year of Prime membership to its subscribers. And, this is only for the existing Prime members. If you are an existing Jio Prime member, you can head on to 'My Jio' app and go to "My Plans" at the top left corner and check if the Prime membership has been renewed or not.

If you find the Jio Prime Membership there, you will be able to see the validity under it. In our case, we saw that the Prime membership is valid until January 3, 2020. This means that the same has been renewed for a year at no additional cost.

Jio Prime Membership benefits

The Jio Prime membership provides access to JioMusic, JioCinema, JioTV and other applications from the company. Also, users will get additional data as well as complimentary offers that are not applicable for regular Jio subscribers. Also, subscribers of this membership program will get access to deals and offers from the telco.

Furthermore, there will be access to exclusive content including Jio KBC Play, live shows, 7 days of live TV, sports commentary in regional langauge and more. So, if you are a Jio Prime subscriber who wants to enjoy these benefits, then you can head on to the My Jio app and check the validity of the Prime membership.

Via