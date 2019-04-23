Jio GigaFiber to offer broadband, landline, TV services at Rs. 600 per month: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Reliance Jio is testing GigaFiber in Mumbai and Delhi, offering 100 GB data at 100MB speed per second for free.

After disrupting telecom sector, Reliance Jio is now planning to bring a combination of broadband, landline and TV services at Rs.600 per month, Mint reported.

According to a report, Jio will offer at least 40 devices to its smart home network for up to Rs.1000. Besides Jio Gigafiber will soon be expanded across the country once it will launch commercially.

For the unaware, Reliance Jio is testing GigaFiber in Mumbai and Delhi, offering 100 GB data at 100MB speed per second for free, however, the user has to pay Rs.4,500 deposit money for one- time. To this telephone and television services will added in the next three months.

Meanwhile, Jio recently said that GigaFiber services are being rolled out across 1,600 cities for home broadband, entertainment, smart home solutions, wireline, and enterprise.

"Post completion of the acquisitions of Den Networks Limited and Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited, the go-to-market strategy is being optimized with successful test results from beta trials across the country," Jio said.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home & Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next-generation FTTx services. Jio mobility services along with Gigafiber fixed-broadband services and associated technology platforms have been designed to transform India with the power of Digital Revolution and reinvent Reliance as a Technology Platform Company."

To refresh Jio reported has posted a 64.7 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 840 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs.510 crore in the same quarter a year ago.