JioGigaFiber Effect: BSNL revises seven broadband plans with more data

With an aim give tough competition to JioGigaFiber, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has revised its unlimited broadband plans to retain its existing users.

The company has revised seven of its broadband plans and it starts with Rs. 675, Rs 845, Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,495, Rs 1,745 and Rs 2,295 plans.

Starting with BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan, the users will get 5GB data every day with up to 10Mbps speed while it used to offer only 35GB of data. The company is also providing both unlimited local and STD voice calling benefit on any network across the country.

Another plan starts from Rs 845 in which users will get 10GB data daily with a 10Mbps speed which means users will not get 300 GB data for 30 days. The plan earlier offered 50 GB data. While Rs 999 offers 15GB data per day at speeds of 10Mbps and unlimited local and STD voice calling benefit on any network across the country.

The Rs 1199 broadband plan is now providing 20 GB data at speeds of 10Mbps which users will get 600 GB data. On the other hand Rs, 1495 offers 25 GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calling benefit on any network across the country.

Lastly, Rs 2295 broadband plan offers 35GB of data per day at 24Mbps speeds. There is also voice calling benefit on any network.

The telco has launched a new plan worth Rs 299 for its broadband users.

Under this new plan users will receive unlimited calling local and STD calling on the same network and 1.5 GB data per day for 30 days.

As a part of the plan BSNL is providing 8Mbps speed for the same period, however, the speed will reduce to up to 1Mbps after that daily limit.