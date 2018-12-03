ENGLISH

BSNL Broadband Plan: Offers 45GB data for 30 days at Rs 299

BSNL has introduced Rs 549 plan in which the company is offering unlimited calls, as well as 3GB data per day.

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new plan worth Rs 299 for its broadband users.

    Under this new plan users will receive unlimited calling local and STD calling on the same network and 1.5 GB data per day for 30 days.

    As a part of the plan BSNL is providing 8Mbps speed for the same period, however, the speed will reduce to up to 1Mbps after that daily limit.

    However, there is a catch as this new scheme offers 24 hours talk time over local/STD calls.

    In addition to that, the company is providing cashback of Rs 50.

    Besides this BSNL has introduced Rs 549 plan in which the company is offering unlimited calls, as well as 3GB data per day.

    Meanwhile, the telco has joined hands with Sensorise Digital Services to provide secure connectivity for 2 lakh vehicles by offering a compelling bouquet of Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions.

    To recall, the telco has also announced the launch of BSNL of new digital payment platform for its landline, broadband, Fiber to home customers that will enable the customer to pay the bills at nearby BSNL retailer outlets.

    BSNL said that more than 400,000 outlets have been integrated on this platform to elevate customer experience on payments process. The telco pointed out that customer will be able to see the current bill details at any of BSNL retail and the bill payments made through retailers will be updated Instantly.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
