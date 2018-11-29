ENGLISH

BSNL launches digital payment platform for its landline, broadband, fiber to home customers

BSNL has also announced that it is providing connectivity for first Multi-modal Waterways Project.

    State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a new digital payment platform for its landline, broadband, Fiber to home customers that will enable the customer to pay the bills at nearby BSNL retailer outlets.

    More than 400,000 outlets have been integrated on this platform to elevate customer experience on payments process.

    BSNL said customer will be able to see the current bill details at any of BSNL retail and the bill payments made through retailers will be updated Instantly.

    "We are committed to enhancing the customer experience in all interactions with BSNL and this initiative is one of those, in this festive season," said Sri Vivek Bansal, Director CFA, BSNL.

    Retailer outlet hence shall offer all services like SIM card, mobile recharge, GSM Bill Payment, landline, Broadband, fiber to the home (FTTH) postpaid bill payment, thus becoming customers single stop shop for BSNL services.

    Meanwhile, BSNL has announced that it is providing connectivity for first Multi-modal Waterways Project.

    According to BSNL, this project aims to develop the stretch of the river between Varanasi and Haldia (main port) for navigation of large vessels.

    BSNL was associated with the project by providing leased circuits connectivity (River Information Service) at different locations en-route.

    The objective of the project is to provide inland waterways as an economical and environmentally friendly means of transportation, especially for cargo movement.

    BSNL was asked to provide Telecom interconnectivity between different ports for smooth operations in a time-bound manner.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
