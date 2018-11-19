BSNL Bumper Offer extended; get 2.2GB extra data per day until January 2019

BSNL is definitely on a rage as it is introducing several new plans and offers for its subscribers. In a recent move, the state-run telco has extended the validity of the Bumper Offer. Eventually, subscribers of the eligible prepaid plans can get 2.2GB per day of additional data over their daily data limit.

The Bumper Offer was introduced earlier this year and offered 2.2GB of additional data per day until November 14. However, as its users had appreciated this offer, the telecom operator has extended the validity of the same.

BSNL Bumper Offer validity extended

As mentioned above, the offer was introduced earlier this year. It is the second validity extension made to this offer. Notably, none of the other telcos had been able to replicate such an offer till date. After the validity extension, the BSNL Bumper Offer is valid from November 15, 2018 to January 31, 2019. It is the same offer but it lets subscribers grab the additional data benefits per day until the end of January 2019.

Eligible plans for BSNL Bumper Offer

The Bumper Offer is valid only on select plans. When the offer was introduced, it was available for Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999 plans. And, there are STV packs including Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444 and Rs. 448. Later, the company added two high value tariff plans too making them eligible for the additional data benefits.

The STV 1699 and STV 2099 prepaid plans are also eligible for this data offer. These are long term plans with a validity of 365 days. The STV 1699 offers 2GB of data per day while the STV 2099 offers 4GB of data per day. On adding the additional 2.2GB of data, users will get 4.21GB and 6.21GB of data per day with these two plans.

Are you a BSNL subscriber? If so, do recharge with any of this plans mentioned above and enjoy 2.2GB of additional data per day on top of the data benefits associated with your respective plan. And, let us know your opinion in the comments section below.