BSNL Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 prepaid plans offer 365 days validity

BSNL appears to be on a spree of rolling out new plans every now and the. Recently, the state-run telco announced the Rs. 1,097 prepaid pack for the subscribers in Kolkata. Now, it has come up with two new long-term recharge packs with a validity of 365 days.

Notably, both the yearly recharge packs will offer unlimited voice calls, SMS and daily data benefits. Along with these, the two new plans will offer Personalized Ringback Tone (PRBT) feature all through their validity period. These plans are priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099. The difference is in the data benefits that are offered by these plans, claims a report by TelecomTalk.

Notably, these prepaid plans under the BSNL Diwali Mahadhamaka offer are meant to compete against the new long-term plans introduced by Reliance Jio. As a part of the Jio Diwali Offer, the telco came up with a Rs. 1,699 recharge plan. And, already Jio has been offering the Rs. 1,999 recharge plan for a period of 180 days.

BSNL Diwali Mahadhamaka offer

The recharge plans under the BSNL Diwali Mahadhamaka offer priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 are different in terms of the data benefits. The Rs. 1,699 recharge pack offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. On exhausting the daily data limit, speed will drop down to 80Kbps. And, it also bundles 100 SMS per day and free PRBT for its entire validity. When it comes to the Rs. 2,099 prepaid recharge plan, it offers 4GB data per day along with the other benefits offered by the Rs. 1,699 plan.

In comparison to the Jio prepaid plans, these new BSNL long-term plans offer additional data benefits to the users. However, the difference is that Jio offers 4G data while BSNL is yet to rollout 4G in many circles.

The BSNL Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 prepaid packs are open market plans and will be made available for all the users across the country including the ones in Mumbai and Delhi starting from October 29. As mentioned earlier, BSNL launched the Rs. 1,097 prepaid plan a few days back offering unlimited voice calls and 25GB of data for a period of 365 days. However, it is limited only to the subscribers in Kolkata.