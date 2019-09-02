Airtel Launches Xstream Set-Up-Box And Xstream Stick: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has now finally announced the launch of its digital platform Xstream to counter Reliance Jio's upcoming home broadband services. The company has also launched two devices i.e Airtel Xstream Stick and Airtel Xstream Box.

Both Stick and Box are priced at Rs. 3,999 each and will be available on Flipkart, Airtel retail stores, Croma and Vijay Sales from September 2. Besides, the company is offering benefits of Airtel Thanks to its customers.

Here Are The Details:

Airtel Xstream Stick

Airtel Xstream Stick is an Android 8.0 based OTT stick which comes with built-in Chromecast is powered by best-in-class 1.6 GHz processor. The stick remote comes with voice enabled search feature and Bluetooth 4.2. It also worth mentioning that it will provide access to movies and shows from OTT content partners like ZEE5, Hooq, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, and Music from Wynk.Furthermore, it will provide access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other Google Playstore applications.

However, Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers get complimentary access to the content subscription plan on Airtel Xstream Stick. All other customers will get 30 days free subscription to the content and will need to subscribe to a Rs. 999 annual plan.

Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel Xstream Box is powered by Android 9.0. It brings satellite TV and OTT content together in one device. The newly launched has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and built-in Chromecast. It comes with a remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

The Airtel Xstream Box comes with a complimentary one-year subscription worth Rs. 999 to all Airtel Xstream app content in addition to a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. All existing Airtel Digital TV customers can also upgrade to Airtel Xstream Box at price of Rs. 2,249.

