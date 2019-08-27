Airtel Offering Up To 32GB Additional Data On Select Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is offering bonus data to its prepaid customers on selected plans. The benefit was first launched for the Rs. 399, Rs. 448, and the Rs. 499 plan. But, now the operator has extended this benefit to other plans as well.

Here Are The Details:

The telecom operator is providing the bonus data on Rs. 558 and Rs. 509 plan. Under this new offer, you can get extra 400MB data per day, reports Telecomtalk. If you recharge your Airtel number via the app, only then you can avail this offer.

For example, under normal circumstances, the company is providing 3GB of data per day and Wynk Music, Norton Antivirus, and a cashback benefit for 82 days. And if you recharge your number via its app then only you can avail 32GB additional data, which amounts to 400MB of extra data per day.

The Rs. 399 plan offers 1GB of data for 84 days which means 84GB data throughout the validity respectively. The Rs 448 and Rs 499 plan offers 1.5GB and 2GB of data per day respectively for 82 days.

Additional data plans allow you to add more data on the existing data allocation and this can be used when the daily data FUP gets exhausted.

Airtel Appoints Rajesh Tapadia As Nxtra Data CEO

Meanwhile, Airtel has appointed Rajesh Tapadia as Chief Executive Officer of its data center and cloud business - Nxtra Data.

Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Airtel, offers data center services, managed services, and cloud services to top India and global enterprises, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

It operates 10 large data centers along with 120 plus edge data centers located strategically across India and are building four new large data centers.

Our Thought

There is no doubt that Airtel is trying its level best to compete with other telecom operators. At present Airtel is providing the most attractive benefits with its plans as compared to any other telecom operators. So we believe that these plans are designed to take on Reliance Jio's dominant rise in the Indian telecom space.

