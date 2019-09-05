Reliance Jio Fiber: Question And Answers On Registration, Plans, Price, And Other Services Features oi-Vivek

Reliance-owned Jio is all set to launch its broadband service -- the Jio Fiber. The company has already confirmed that the service will be available across the country at a starting price of Rs. 700. Unlike a mobile network, there are a lot of factors that one should consider before getting a broadband connection.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the Jio Fiber. These questioners will help users get clarity on the services offered under the new broadband package.

Reliance Jio Fiber Frequently Asked Questions

How To Register For Jio Fiber Service?

Go to My Jio app, enter your name, phone number, e-mail ID and address.

Click on generate OTP

Enter the OTP in the designated place

What Are the Current Plans Of Jio Fiber?

The company is currently offering free 100Mbps services for the beta testers with unlimited data. Besides, the users can also access Jio services like Jio Music, Jio Movies, Jio Magazine, and more. A user will be credited with 100GB of data upfront, and the company will provide free coupons with 40GB data, which can be redeemed through the MyJio app.

Why Does The Company Collect Security Deposit?

To Get the Jio Fiber network, the company is currently charging Rs. 2,500 (as a security deposit) and the users can pay this amount via various payment platforms like Jio Money, Paytm, debit, and credit cards.

This is a refundable amount, upon the discontinuation of the service; the company will refund the amount if all the electronics (routers, set-top box) are returned in a working condition. The refund will be issued using NEFT transfer and it might take up to 60 days to reflect in users' account.

What Is Jio Fiber Welcome Offer?

Under the Jio Fiber welcome offer, the company will provide an HD or 4K television with a free set-top box. Besides, the company will also offer products like Jio First Day First Show in the coming days.

Prices After Commercial Launch?

As of now, there is no official information about the prices of the commercial launch. At the AGM 2019, the company confirmed that the plans for the JioFiber will start at Rs. 700 and will go up to Rs. 10,000.

Is Jio Fiber Pre-Paid Or Post-Paid?

As of now, the Jio Fiber is only available as a pre-paid plan. However, the company has officially confirmed that Jio Fiber postpaid plans are in pipeline.

In Which Cities Does The Jio Fiber Available?

The Jio Fiber is commercially available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Noida, Agra, Patna, Punjab, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Haridwar, Jamshedpur, Vizag, Vadora, Ghaziabad, and many other cities.

Can I Get Jio Fiber For My Work Place?

Yes, the company does offer Jio Fiber connections for offices and workspace as well. While registering for the same, select address type as the work address.

How To Get Additional Data On Jio Fiber?

If you consume all the data, then the add-on data plans can be activated from the My Jio app.

Does Jio Fiber Support Wi-Fi?

Yes, the Jio Fiber does support Wi-Fi and one can use the same on devices like smartphones and laptops.

Can Jio Fiber Be Recharged Twice A Month?

The company has not confirmed anything in this regard. Just like the Jio 4G service, a user should be able to recharge whenever she/he wants.

Does Jio Fiber Preview Or Beta Users Need To Get A New Connection After The commercial rollout?

No, after the completion of the preview period, users can start recharging their existing connections.

Do Jio Fiber Preview Users Have To Pay The Deposite Again?

No, as the company has already collected Rs. 4,500 or Rs. 2,500 from the users at the time of offering the preview service.

Is Calling Free On Jio Fiber Landline?

Yes, the company is offering free national calling for those who opt the Jio Fiber connection. However, one has to get special packages to make international calls.

How To Recharge Jio Fiber?

The Jio Fiber can be recharged using the My Jio app

Does Jio Fiber Service Come With A Router?

Yes, the company offers a 2.4GHz router for those who pay Rs. 2,500 and offers a dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) router for those who paid Rs. 4,500.

What Is Jio Fiber Customer Care Number?

The Jio Fiber Customer Care can be contacted using this number 18008969999

