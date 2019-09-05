Reliance JioFiber Launches Today: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Reliance JioFiber is the latest offering from Jio which is set to launch today ( September 5) in India. And, the service booking along with a few details of the JioFiber, starts from today. These details include pricing, data benefits, allowance, and more.

Reliance JioFiber Plans, Offers

According to the surfaced reports, JioFiber plans will start from Rs. 700 and can go up to Rs. 10,000/month. Under a preview offer, JioFiber provides ultra-high internet speed up to 100Mbps free for a limited period and access to a couple of Jio's premium apps. You can further recharge with a data top-up of 40GB across MyJio App or through Jio.com, to have unstoppable internet service.

On recharging, you won't have to pay installation charges. You will have to pay a security deposit of Rs. 2,500 for the JioFiber router which is refundable. Besides, under the Reliance JioFiber welcome offer, you will get a free HD/4K smart TV along with 4K set-top box. And, to avail welcome offer, you need to subscribe first to "Jio Forever" annual plans.

Comparison

Compared with other traditional cables, JioFiber offers a faster internet connection. Unlike traditional cables, JioFiber networks are not required to be changed post installation as the companies upgrade them with the latest technology that involves electronic light pulses.

How To Register

You need to log on to https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration website. Fill your address details for the connection. Add your name, mobile number along with a valid email ID. Then, you have to click the button to generate OTP. After this, you have to clarify whether the request has been submitted as apart of RWA or township. Further, Jio will send its executive for verification of the added information.

