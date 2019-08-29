Reliance Jio GigaFiber Hyper Set-Top-Box First Look: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its Jio GigaFiber on August 12 at its Annual General Meeting 2019. The company also mentioned the upcoming hybrid set-top box in the meeting which was said to provide live TV service, OTT content and more via Jio GigaFiber broadband connection. But, the company never disclosed the design of the STB. However, a user has reportedly shared pictures of the Reliance Jio hybrid STB on the web.

According to images share shared by DreamDTH, the Reliance Jio hybrid STB comes in blue color option along with a company branding on the top. The images show the connectivity port for coaxial cable for MSO, HDMI port, Ethernet RJ45 port, USB 2.0, and USB-3 port. The images didn't disclose any information about the software interface of the device. However, it has been expected that STB will run on Android OS with custom UI.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is all set to roll out commercially on September 5 in India, and the company has received over 15 million registrations for the service from more than 1,600 towns in a year. So far Jio has not revealed the exact tariff plans for the JioFiber services. However, we can expect the plans coming in because the commercial launch is only a week away.

At AGM 2019, the company revealed that the plan will start from Rs 700 and it will go up to Rs 10,000 depending on the bandwidth and requirement of the subscribers. Besides, the company also announced the JioFiber Welcome offer under which users will get free 4K TV and 4K set-top-box. Meanwhile, the broadband plan will also offer free calling facilities and cheaper International calling rates.

Let's see what tariff plans the company is going to bring with the commercial launch of the most-awaited Jio GigaFiber broadband services.

