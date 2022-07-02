Infinix Y1 32-inch Smart TV Priced Under Rs. 11,000 Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, a brand known for launching budget smartphones, is gearing up to launch a new affordable smart TV in India. The talk is about the Infinix Y1 32-inch smart TV and it will be launched in India next week. This low-cost smart TV will compete against the likes of other affordable offerings in the segment.

In addition to the smart TV, the company is also in plans to launch a new smartphone - the Infinix Note 12 5G in the country. Let's take a look at the details of the upcoming Infinix smart TV that we know.

Infinix Y1 32-Inch Smart TV Details

As per sources, the Infinix Y1 32-inch smart TV's USP will be its price point. The device will be priced under Rs. 11,000, thereby making it the most affordable smart TV in the country to feature a 32-inch screen. Having said that, it will be ideal for those users who want to buy a smart TV without spending too much on it.

Reportedly, the Infinix Y1 32-inch smart TV will be pre-loaded with OTT apps, including YouTube, Prime Video, SonyLIC, ErosNow, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar and AajTak. It is also said that the Infinix smart TV will feature 20W Dolby Stereo speakers.

As per the availability of the other Infinix products in the market, we can expect the Infinix Y1 32-inch smart TV to also be launched in India via Flipkart. However, the other details pertaining to the smart TV remain unknown and we need to wait for further clarity regarding the same.

Infinix Note 12 5G Details

In addition to this, the sources also revealed what we can expect from the Infinix Note 12 5G. Going by the same, the smartphone could feature 5G connectivity and it will be available soon with an AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash, and other aspects, including a USB Type-C port, a microphone and a speaker grille at the bottom, and along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. While the Dark Blue variant has been hinted, we can expect other color options as well. We will get to know more details at the time of its launch in India.

Best Mobiles in India