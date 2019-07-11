LG 2019 OLED Smart TVs First Impressions: Offers Best-in-class Displays, Serves As Smart Home Hub

OLED Smart TVs- For Unmatched Viewing-Experience

The newly showcased OLED Smart TVs by LG are class apart. The panels engineered by the company are meant to deliver best-in-class viewing experience. The OLED TVs offer deepest blacks to produce stunningly vibrant visuals on big panels which are extremely thin, thinner than a pencil. To achieve such deep levels of Blacks, each OLED self-lighting pixel in the panel turns on and off on its own to produce the richest details.

There are over 8 million self-lighting pixels in OLED panels designed by LG which can control their own luminance individually. Further with HDR and Dolby Vision support, the 2019 OLED TVs by LG are meant to deliver the best-in-class TV viewing experience at home. The OLED TVs range starts at Rs. 2,09,990.

LG NanoCell TVs

LG has also launched new NanoCell TVs, which are touted as another phenomenal addition to the company's premium TV lineup. The NanoCell TVs are engineered to offer clearer and crisper pictures with vibrant colors. These TVs use Nano Color with Full Array Dimming for vivid visuals. Besides, the company claims that these panels produce accurate and true-to-life colors as they feature Nano Accuracy technology. The NanoCell TVs come with Nano bezels to offer an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The NanoCell TV range starts from Rs. 82,990.

LG Smart TVs With AI ThinQ

Next in the list is Smart TV range which starts at Rs. 24,990 for the 32-inch variant. We tested the 43-inch Smart TV in this range which comes with a vibrant FHD panel that offers 500 nits brightness and supports Active HDR. The 43-inch Smart TV is equipped with LG's AI ThinQ technology and supports all smart features which are offered by premium OLEDs and NanoCell TVs.

The 43-inch FHD Smart TV retails at Rs. 45,000 and can create some issues for Xiaomi, Thomson and other TV players who are selling Smart TVs under Rs. 40,000 price tag. The LG's panel seemed much better in terms of video quality and the TV also offers much better user interface with LG's AI ThinQ support. Besides, the company has also unveiled some new models in the UHD range that starts at Rs. 50,990.

Serves As Smart Home HUB Solution

LG's new Smart TVs are designed to serve as smart home solutions. The new OLED and NanoCell Smart TVs come equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The built-in AirPlay 2 support will allow you to watch videos on the Apple TV and other video apps. Additionally, you can also access photos and music stored on your Apple devices on the big screen. The Apple HomeKit support works in sync with LG's ThinQ AI to make it possible to control the new LG TVs via voice commands with Siri.

As the Smart TVs also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it gives you freedom to control IoT enabled smart home accessories directly from LG's Smart TVs. Once you have setup Google Assistant and skills on Amazon Alexa enabled devices, you can simply give voice commands to LG's Smart TVs to control smart lights, ACs, refrigerator and other smart home products.

Moreover, LG's new Smart TVs can also play music, book a cab, order food or just read out the audio books for you with just voice commands. Last but not least, you can also ask the Google Assistant to help manage daily tasks like scheduling calendar events or adding items to your shopping list.

Hardware- Alpha 9 Gen. 2 Processor

LG's new premium Smart TVs are powered by second generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor. The CPU heavily utilizes deep learning technology to improve picture and audio performance. The AI essentially enables the processor to optimize the content streamed by analyzing ambient conditions to achieve the optimal level of screen brightness. The machine learning algorithms also give chipset the ability to auto tune the audio type and volume based on the environment.

Connectivity And Application Support

As far as connectivity is concerned, the new LG's TVs feature 2-way Bluetooth technology to allow users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio devices. You also get Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB and Mobile Connection Overlay that enables the customers to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously. The LG's new smart TVs support all widely popular media streaming applications and most come built-in. The list includes Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, Zee5, AltBalaji, Hungama Play, Sun NXT and Yupp TV.

Verdict

The new range of Smart TVs by LG offer televisions in multiple price ranges. There's a Smart TV for everyone depending upon the purchasing capacity. While the new OLED TV range by LG is class apart and retails at a premium price tag, the affordable Smart TV range which starts at Rs. 24,990 are also quite feature-packed and boasts vibrant panels. If you are planning to buy a smart TV under Rs. 50,000, do check the 43-inch FHD Smart TV from LG as it seems a better option than budget TVs from Xiaomi, Kodak, Thomson and Panasonic.