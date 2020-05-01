List Of All DTH Players That Are Offering Instant Credit Facility Amid Lockdown Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Currently, DTH is the best medium for entertainment, as all operators are offering benefits. However, the best benefit amongst all offers is providing instant credit to users, which allows users to watch content without and interruptions.

All DTH players are providing free credit services if users are unable to recharge during the lockdown. In that case, we will tell you about all the DTH players that are offering the same benefit.

Dish TV Launches Pay Later Services: Details

The company has recently extended the validity of all plans, which means users can use the services and pay later. This service is specially designed for the lockdown as people are at home. The company has also shared the steps to get the credit or loan, where users will need to give a missed call at 1800-274-9050 from their number, which is registered to the company.

Tata Sky Introduces Emergency Credit Services: Details

Tata Sky has also introduced a similar offer as all stores are closed. The company is offering this service to all its customers. However, there is a catch. The customers who are opting for this facility will have to pay later, and the company is charging an extra amount. To avail the services, users need to give a missed call on 080-61999922 from their mobile numbers. After that, the company will activate the services.

D2h Also Launches Instant Credit Facility

Similarly, D2h has announced the launch of an instant credit facility. Besides, the company is giving an additional service charge of Rs. 10. This service offers services without any interruption. In addition, the operator has revised the prices of HD and SD set-top box. The company is now offering set-top boxes at cheaper prices. The HD set-top boxes are now available at Rs. 1,599 and SD set-top boxes will be available at Rs. 1,499.

This seems a very good move by the DTH operators to retain and help customers, during the nationwide lockdown. This will be helpful for those who are dependent on retail shops for recharging. However, it is expected that customers will have to pay the later with an extra charge.

