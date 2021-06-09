List Of Best 32-Inch Screen Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 To Buy In India

Thomson 9A Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32PATH0011)

The Thomson 9A Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32PATH0011) is the first product that we recommend, which retails for Rs. 13,799 and is powered by Android TV OS.

KODAK 7XPRO Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HDX7XPRO)

The KODAK 7XPRO Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HDX7XPRO) also costs Rs. 13,7999 and comes with an LCD panel with HD-ready resolution and runs on Android TV OS.

Infinix X1 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology

The Infinix X1 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology is a slightly different budget 32-inch smart TV, which offers features like eye care production and retails for Rs. 14,499.

Compaq ER Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (CQ32APHD)

The Compaq ER Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (CQ32APHD) is another budget 32-inch smart TV with HD ready resolution display and a compact form factor. This model costs Rs. 13,999 in India.

Micromax 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32TA6445HD)

Micromax's 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32TA6445HD) retails for Rs. 14,999 and is based on Android TV OS. This is one of the best-looking budget smart TVs with a 32-inch screen in India.

Hisense A56E 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with 9.0 PIE (32A56E)

The Hisense A56E 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with 9.0 PIE (32A56E), as the name suggests runs on Android 9 Pie TV OS with support for streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video and retails for Rs. 14,999.

Coocaa 81 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV with YouTube (32S3U)

The Coocaa 81 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV with YouTube (32S3U) is the most affordable 32-inch smart TV, which just costs Rs. 11,999 and still offers apps like YouTube for online content consumption.

iFFALCON by TCL 79.97 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

iFFALCON by TCL 79.97 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is also a budget 32-inch smart TV with Android TV OS that costs just Rs. 13,499 in India.

Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Google

Xiaomi's Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Google comes with Google Assistant and costs Rs. 14,999 with a bezel-less design, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Vu Premium 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32US)

If you are looking for a slightly premium 32-inch smart TV, then the Vu Premium 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32US) looks like a right fit, and this product also ships with the latest Android TV OS.