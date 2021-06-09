Just In
- 6 min ago List Of Best True Wireless Earbuds Under Rs. 1,000
- 17 min ago Apple’s ‘Move To iOS’ App Is All Android Users Wanted; Here’s What Makes It Great
- 1 hr ago Nokia C01 Plus, Android Go Smartphone Goes Official
- 1 hr ago Satellite Communication Providers Oppose Spectrum Sharing Proposal With Telcos: Here's Why
Don't Miss
- Finance Few Stock Market Terms Beginners Should Know To Improve Their Understanding
- Sports Good show in the first match at the Olympics will give the team the right momentum: Ramandeep Singh
- News Corbevax, the cheapest Covid-19 vaccine India: Know the price, how is it different from others?
- Movies Vivek Oberoi Calls Out Bollywood For Not Recognizing Its Flaws; 'We Refuse To Acknowledge Our Bad Side'
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Gives Summer Goals In Her Under 4K Green Ruffle Dress But Her ‘Sexy’ Hair Pin Is Worth-Stealing
- Automobiles New Skoda Kushaq Production Begins At Pune Plant; Bookings & Delivery Details Revealed
- Education INI CET Admit Card 2021 For July Session Released
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In June 2021
List Of Best 32-Inch Screen Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 To Buy In India
Smart TVs have gotten a lot cheaper these days, where, you can now buy a modern-looking 32-inch smart TV with support for most OTT platforms for less than Rs. 15,000. To make your job easy, we have curated some of the best 32-inch smart TVs available in India, all priced less than Rs. 15,000.
Thomson 9A Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32PATH0011)
The Thomson 9A Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32PATH0011) is the first product that we recommend, which retails for Rs. 13,799 and is powered by Android TV OS.
KODAK 7XPRO Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HDX7XPRO)
The KODAK 7XPRO Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HDX7XPRO) also costs Rs. 13,7999 and comes with an LCD panel with HD-ready resolution and runs on Android TV OS.
Infinix X1 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology
The Infinix X1 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology is a slightly different budget 32-inch smart TV, which offers features like eye care production and retails for Rs. 14,499.
Compaq ER Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (CQ32APHD)
The Compaq ER Series 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (CQ32APHD) is another budget 32-inch smart TV with HD ready resolution display and a compact form factor. This model costs Rs. 13,999 in India.
Micromax 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32TA6445HD)
Micromax's 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32TA6445HD) retails for Rs. 14,999 and is based on Android TV OS. This is one of the best-looking budget smart TVs with a 32-inch screen in India.
Hisense A56E 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with 9.0 PIE (32A56E)
The Hisense A56E 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with 9.0 PIE (32A56E), as the name suggests runs on Android 9 Pie TV OS with support for streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video and retails for Rs. 14,999.
Coocaa 81 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV with YouTube (32S3U)
The Coocaa 81 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV with YouTube (32S3U) is the most affordable 32-inch smart TV, which just costs Rs. 11,999 and still offers apps like YouTube for online content consumption.
iFFALCON by TCL 79.97 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
iFFALCON by TCL 79.97 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is also a budget 32-inch smart TV with Android TV OS that costs just Rs. 13,499 in India.
Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Google
Xiaomi's Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Google comes with Google Assistant and costs Rs. 14,999 with a bezel-less design, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio.
Vu Premium 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32US)
If you are looking for a slightly premium 32-inch smart TV, then the Vu Premium 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32US) looks like a right fit, and this product also ships with the latest Android TV OS.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
6,218
-
17,999
-
8,999
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155