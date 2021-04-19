List Of Top-Notch Viewing TVs To Buy In This Cricket Season

Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X65 (65inch For Rs. 57,999)

The first product that we suggest is the Redmi Smart TV X65, which is a massive 65-inch smart TV, powered by Android TV OS. The product offers a premium build quality and supports native streaming apps like Hotstar.

Xiaomi Mi 55-inch QLED TV 4K (RS. 49,990)

If you want a better build quality, then, you can opt for the Mi 55-inch QLED TV 4K, which is also based on Android TV OS. As this is a QLED TV, it offers better picture quality and deeper blacks when compared to an IPS LCD screen.

OnePlus 55-inch U1 4K Smart TV

OnePlus 55-inch U1 4K smart TV offers a great build quality. The product comes with a fancy remote, and the operating system is based on Android TV OS with an extra layer of skin with added customizations.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch

Realme Smart TV SLED also offers a great picture quality, and the 55-inch model offers a premium SLED panel, which offers vivid color and a high level of contrast, bringing the picture to life.

LG 55UM7290PTD 55 inch LED 4K TV

If you want a 55-inch smart TV from a reputed brand and do not want to spend a lot of cash, then, you can consider the LG 55UM7290PTD. This is also a smart TV based on webOS and offers all the major streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Hotstar.