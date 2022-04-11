Just In
- 11 min ago Oppo India Launch Event Tomorrow: How To Watch Live-Stream & What To Expect From Oppo's Event
- 27 min ago WhatsApp Spotted Testing File Sharing ETA, New Drawing Tools In Beta Versions
- 2 hrs ago Apple MacBook Air With M2 Chip Might Launch At WWDC 2022 Event; What To Expect?
- 4 hrs ago Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Realme 9, And More
Don't Miss
- Finance TCS Q4Fy22 Results: Net Profit Gains 7.3% YoY, Board Recommends Final Dividend Of Rs. 22/Share
- Sports Over 4,500 athletes from 189 varsities to participate in Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru
- News Slip of Tongue in Pak Parliament: Speaker pronounces Nawaz Sharif's name instead of Shehbaz Sharif
- Movies Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey Gets OTT Release Date; Read Details
- Education KTET 2022 Schedule Released At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Kerala TET Exam Dates Here
- Automobiles 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Launched At Rs 1,59,900 - Little MT Just Got Meaner
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In West Bengal
- Lifestyle Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2022: Interesting Facts About The Great Social Activist
Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Best Redmi, Mi Smart TVs
If you are planning to buy a Mi smart TV, this can be the right time for you. Mi Fan Festival Sale for 2022 brings huge discount offers on Redmi and Mi Smart TVs. You can get a smart TV starting at Rs. 11,999. Apart from the price cuts, the brand is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for SBI credit cards users.
Additionally, the Mi TV QLED 4k (55) TV is now selling for Rs. 54,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 59,999. Below here we are listing Redmi and Mi Smart TVs which are now available at discounted prices. It is also important to note that the offer will be valid until April 12.
Redmi Smart TV 32 HD
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Redmi Smart TV 32 HD is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi LED TV 4A Pro 80cm (32)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Mi LED TV 4A Pro 80cm (32) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD
Offer:
Deal Price: 24,999 ; MRP: 42,999
Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Smart TV 43 Full HD
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34999
Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
-
24,625
-
13,140
-
34,500
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000