    Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Best Redmi, Mi Smart TVs

    By
    |

    If you are planning to buy a Mi smart TV, this can be the right time for you. Mi Fan Festival Sale for 2022 brings huge discount offers on Redmi and Mi Smart TVs. You can get a smart TV starting at Rs. 11,999. Apart from the price cuts, the brand is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for SBI credit cards users.

     
    Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Offers On Best Mi Smart TVs

    Additionally, the Mi TV QLED 4k (55) TV is now selling for Rs. 54,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 59,999. Below here we are listing Redmi and Mi Smart TVs which are now available at discounted prices. It is also important to note that the offer will be valid until April 12.

    Redmi Smart TV 32 HD

    Redmi Smart TV 32 HD

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999

    Redmi Smart TV 32 HD is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition

    Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi LED TV 4A Pro 80cm (32)
     

    Mi LED TV 4A Pro 80cm (32)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    Mi LED TV 4A Pro 80cm (32) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD

    Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD

    Offer:
    Deal Price: 24,999 ; MRP: 42,999

    Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Smart TV 43 Full HD

    Redmi Smart TV 43 Full HD

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34999

    Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale

     

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 18:44 [IST]
