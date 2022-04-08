Just In
Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Redmi Laptops
Mi Fan Festival Sale for 2022 is now live on the brand's official site which will be live until April 12. The Mi Fan Festival Sale brings attractive offers on all Mi products including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and other accessories. Additionally, buyers can also 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. You can purchase Mi laptops with a huge price cut.
The RedmiBook 15 now starts at Rs. 32,499, while the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon (i7 variant) is available with up to Rs. 21,600 off. Apart from this, there are several options out there. Let's take a look the list of the Redmi laptops that can now be purchased at discounted price tags.
RedmiBook 15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,499 ; MRP: Rs. 51,999
RedmiBook 15 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 32,499 onwards during the sale.
RedmiBook 15 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999
RedmiBook 15 Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi NoteBook Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 50,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999
Mi NoteBook Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 50,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi NoteBook Ultra
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 71,999
Mi NoteBook Ultra is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,499 ; MRP: Rs.65,999
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 54,499 onwards during the sale.
