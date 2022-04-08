Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Redmi Laptops

RedmiBook 15

Deal Price: Rs. 32,499 ; MRP: Rs. 51,999

RedmiBook 15 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 32,499 onwards during the sale.

RedmiBook 15 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999

RedmiBook 15 Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi NoteBook Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 50,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999

Mi NoteBook Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 50,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi NoteBook Ultra

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 71,999

Mi NoteBook Ultra is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7

Deal Price: Rs. 54,499 ; MRP: Rs.65,999

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 54,499 onwards during the sale.