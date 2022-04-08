Just In
Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Xiaomi, Redmi, Smartphones
Xiaomi has established itself as a popular brand in India, featuring a wide range of smartphones, accessories, and other smart gadgets. The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is offering huge discounts on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. This includes some of the flagship devices like the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, and so on. We've listed both Xiaomi and Redmi phones that are available at a discount at the Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022.
The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is offering the flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for just Rs. 33,999. Buyers can also check out the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Also, the Xiaomi 11X 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite are now available for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.
One can also check out the slightly older Mi 10i for Rs. 21,499, which makes an attractive buy. The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is offering several Redmi phones at a discount. Buyers can check out phones like the Redmi 10, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9A Sport, which now cost Rs. 9,889, Rs. 6,299, and Rs. 6,299, respectively.
The Redmi Note series is famous for its features and budget price tag. The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is making it even more affordable with its discount. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 is now available for Rs. 12,049. Other phones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and the Redmi Note 11S are also worth considering.
Slightly older phones like the Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs. 11,699 at the Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. The Redmi Note 10 Lite and the Redmi Note 10 Pro now cost Rs. 11,699 and Rs. 14,499, respectively, which also make a good purchase.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 33,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: 33,999
Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11 Lite
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999
Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10i
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Mi 10i is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499
Redmi 9A is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,299 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A Sport
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8499
Redmi 9A Sport is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,299 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,049 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 11 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,049 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,699 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,699 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Lite
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16999
Redmi Note 10 Lite is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19999
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
