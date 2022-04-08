ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Xiaomi, Redmi, Smartphones

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has established itself as a popular brand in India, featuring a wide range of smartphones, accessories, and other smart gadgets. The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is offering huge discounts on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. This includes some of the flagship devices like the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, and so on. We've listed both Xiaomi and Redmi phones that are available at a discount at the Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022.

     
    Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

    The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is offering the flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for just Rs. 33,999. Buyers can also check out the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Also, the Xiaomi 11X 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite are now available for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

    One can also check out the slightly older Mi 10i for Rs. 21,499, which makes an attractive buy. The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is offering several Redmi phones at a discount. Buyers can check out phones like the Redmi 10, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9A Sport, which now cost Rs. 9,889, Rs. 6,299, and Rs. 6,299, respectively.

    The Redmi Note series is famous for its features and budget price tag. The Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022 is making it even more affordable with its discount. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 is now available for Rs. 12,049. Other phones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and the Redmi Note 11S are also worth considering.

    Slightly older phones like the Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs. 11,699 at the Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. The Redmi Note 10 Lite and the Redmi Note 10 Pro now cost Rs. 11,699 and Rs. 14,499, respectively, which also make a good purchase.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 33,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i 5G

    Xiaomi 11i 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

    Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G
     

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G

    Mi 11X 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: 33,999

    Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11 Lite

    Mi 11 Lite

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

    Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10i

    Mi 10i

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999

    Mi 10i is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 9A

    Redmi 9A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499

    Redmi 9A is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,299 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9A Sport

    Redmi 9A Sport

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8499

    Redmi 9A Sport is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,299 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11

    Redmi Note 11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,049 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999

    Redmi Note 11 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,049 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,699 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,699 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Lite

    Redmi Note 10 Lite

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16999

    Redmi Note 10 Lite is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

    Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11S

    Redmi Note 11S

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19999

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X