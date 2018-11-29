Month End Top offers in TVs on Amazon: Sony, Samsung, Mi, LG and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
With the end of November, users will be left with only one more month to hit the year 2019. Before talking about the upcoming offers in 2019, you must know that Amazon's platform are offering amazing deals on some electronic products.
These deals constitute to a scheme titled "Month End Top Offers". Under this plan, you can avail some TVs coming from brands such as Sony, Samsung, MI and more at great discounts and other valuable offers.
These bids are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, easy installation, free scheduled delivery, 2 year warranty service, 100% purchase protection plan etc. Also, with ACT Fibernet you can buy any TV and get 2 months free subscription + extra 1500GB and free WiFi router. Beside, these TVs dwell some of the finest features.
You can get to see ultra viewing experience with 4K and OLED displays, 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, and more. If you purchase some high end TVs like Sony Bravia and some more, you can get to see even more smart and sophisticated features which can make your multitasking incredible.
19% off on Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV KDL-43W800F (Black) (2018 model)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: Full HD LED | X-Reality Pro | HDR
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Built-in Chromecast | Phone Notifications
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 10 Watts Output | Clear Audio+ | Bass Reflex Speaker
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Sony at 18001037799 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Sony
33% off on TCL 138.71 cm (55 inches) P65 55P65US 4K LED Smart TV (Black)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 4K (Resolution: 3840 x 2160p), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity - Input: 3*HDMI, 2*USB,
- Audio: 16 W output
- Warranty Information: 18 months warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please contact_us on: [ 18004190622 ] and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
34% off on Samsung 108cms (43 inches) Full HD On Smart LED TV 43N5300 (Black) (2018 model)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Full HD (Resolution: 1920x1080), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity - Input: 2*HDMI, 1*USB, 0*VGA
- Audio: 40 W output
- Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive and 1 year additional warranty on Panel
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Samsung support on 1800 40 7267864 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
36% off on Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) TH-43FX650D 4K LED Smart TV (Gray)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 4K (Resolution: 3840 x 2160p), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity - Input: 3*HDMI, 2*USB,
- Audio: 20 W output
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase and Addition 3 years warranty on panel for purchases between Oct 1st and Nov 15th, 2018 offered by Panasonic
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Panasonic support on 1800 103 1333 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
- 4K ultra HD IPS LED | Super bright panel plus | Hexa chroma drive | HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | 4K 1500 Hz BMR | 4K pure direct | My home screen 3.0 | Swipe, share and save | BT 2 Way Audio
- Easy returns: This product is eligible for replacement/refund within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description provided
6% off on Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready Android TV (Black)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Resolution : HD Ready (1366x768p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 W output | DTS-HD sound
- Warranty Information: 1 year on product + additional 1 year on panel
- PatchWall with Android TV AND Set-Top Box Integration in PatchWall
- 14+ Content Partners ( Amazon Prime Video Coming soon)
- Additional Information: Official Android | Chromecast built-in | 700,000+ hrs of Content | Google Voice Search | Mi Remote with Voice | Content across 15 languages
- Easy returns: This product is eligible for replacement/refund within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description provided
40% off on Kevin 124.5 cm (49 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KN49UHD (Black) (2018 Model)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz
- Display: A+ Grade Panel | Super Slim Bezel | HRDD Picture Quality | Eco Vision | Dynamic Crystal Colour
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Screen Mirroring | Android Based OS | Dual Core Processor | 1Gb RAM | 8 GB Internal Storage
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Port to connect laptops
- Sound: 30 Watts Output | Power Audio | High Fidelity Box Speakers
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact us at 18001028471/18001020777 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
19% off on Sony 101.6 cm (40 inches) Bravia Full HD LED TV KLV-40R252F (Black) (2018 Model)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: Full HD Resolution | Clear Resolution Enhancer
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Sony at 18001037799 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Sony
- Additional Information: X-Protection Pro | Stand and Wall Mount | Multi-Indian Languages
- Easy returns: This product is eligible for replacement/refund within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description provided
19% offf on VU Technologies P LTD 140cm(55inch) 55UH7545 Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Ultra High definition Panel
- Smart TV Features
- Opera App Store
- Smart Control Remote App
- Warranty information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
35% off on Panasonic 123 cm (49 inches) Viera Shinobi , super bright TH-49E460D Full HD LED TV
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) | Refresh Rate: 200 hertz
- Display: IPS display | FHD Resolution | Wide Viewing Angle | Hexa Chroma drive | 6-Color Reproduction | Adaptive Backlight Dimming | Dot Noise Reduction
- Connectivity: 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 35 Watts Output | Full range speakers | Woofer 2.1 technology
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact Panasonic at 18001031333/18001081333 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from Panasonic
- Additional Information : Free standard wall mount included in the box | 200Hz BMR
- Easy returns: This product is eligible for replacement/refund within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description provided
26% off on LG 123 cm (49 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 49UK6360PTE (Black) (2018 model)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: 4K Active HDR | IPS 4K
- Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Share and Control | Magic Remote | AI ThinQ
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound
- Installation: For installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, directly contact LG at 18003159999/18001809999 and provide product's model name and seller's details mentioned on your invoice. The service center will allot you a convenient slot for the service
- Warranty: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty from LG
- Easy returns: This product is eligible for replacement/refund within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description provided