Netflix To Launch Rs. 299 Plan In India; Benefits To Look Out For

Netflix is reportedly planning to bring a new plan for its users in India. The new entry-level plan is likely to be priced at Rs. 299 per month and will be known as the Mobile+ plan. The plan is in the testing phase and will enable its users to watch all content in high definition.

However, this new plan will allow only one screen to watch shows and movies in HD at one time. Similarly, the Rs. 199 plan of the company is the cheapest amongst all, where users are allowed to watch all shows and movies on mobile and tablet on one screen only at one time.

Netflix Packs In India

Netflix is offering three more packs in the country, which are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799 per month. The Rs. 499 pack is known as the Basic plan, where users get one screen, unlimited movies, and shows on mobiles, laptops, televisions, and tablets in SD. In case, you are looking for an annual subscription to this pack, then you have to pay Rs. 5,988.

The third one is known as the Standard plan, where users get two screens at a time. This plan is available at Rs. 649 and in case you want to use the same for a year, then you have to pay Rs. 7,788. The last pack of Rs. 799, where users are getting four-screen at one time in HD. The annual subscription of the plan is available at Rs. 9,588.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio is also offering a Premium subscription of Netflix to its postpaid users with Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 packs. These packs are known as JioPostpaid Plus.

Apart from all these packs, Netflix is also testing the Rs. 349 pack. This pack is also in a testing phase and is expected to provide its services on mobiles, tablets, laptops, and computers. However, users will not be allowed to watch the content on televisions.

Netflix Plans Are Costlier: Details

Despite several OTT platforms, that are offering the first pack under Rs. 150, Netflix is the only app whose first plan is priced at Rs. 199. This shows that Netflix plans are costlier than other apps like Amazon Prime, Zee5, ALT Balaji, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. But, one should not forget that it has several plans for its customers in India as it has been testing several packs. Besides, the company launched an interface in Hindi for tier II and tier III states.

Netflix Huge Plans For 2021 For India

The announcement of a new plan comes after Netflix said that it will release 40 originals in 2021. It includes shows, movies, and more; however, the government has issued new guidelines for streaming apps, where the latter has to break down the content into different segments like universal rating and adults. So, for those who are looking for these plans and wanted for upgradation, we suggest that you should wait for some time as this matter is under consideration.

