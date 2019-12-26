Samsung The Wall First-Hand User experience: Price, Features And Performance

What's bigger than the mammoth modular smart display is the price-point. The Wall will range from Rs. 3.5 crore to Rs. 12 crores (exclusive of taxes) for 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch variants. If you run a high-end business and retail space, you can reserve a private viewing slot exclusively at Samsung Executive Briefing Centre in Gurgaon. If you want to understand what ‘The Wall' is all about and why it costs a bomb, read out our first-hand experience of the gigantic MicroLED TV here.

What is The Wall?

Samsung The Wall was first showcased at CES 2018 as the world's first modular TV. The new versions of the Samsung's MicroLED technology were unveiled at this year's CES wherein the technology giant introduced a 219-inch diagonal and even a 75-inch MicroLED Ultra-HD TV for general consumers. In India, the company has announced The Wall in three different sizes and resolutions- 146 inches (4K), 219-inch (6K), and 292-inch (8K).

The Wall is essentially a ‘Large-format MicroLED' display with a depth less than 30mm. Build from individual LED blocks, the bezel-less infinity design of the TV is accompanied with customizable deco frames to match user's requirements. The Wall comes with custom frames that can seamlessly blend with surroundings creating a synergy of art and technology.

What Powers The Wall?

Samsung The Wall is powered by a Quantum Processor Flex enabled with the AI picture quality engine. As per Samsung, "Quantum Processor Flex is a machine learning-based picture quality engine that analyzes millions of image data to automatically calibrate the original low-resolution image according to the display". What this means is that The Wall can deliver optimized picture quality scene-by-scene, regardless of the source resolution. The Quantum processor isn't adding any artificial data; it is just upscaling the original feed for a better high-resolution output.

Like the company's other smart products, The Wall also runs on a Tizen-based operating system. The UI is slightly tweaked to support The Wall's features for seamless user experience. The Wall has two modes- Entertainment mode and Ambient mode. The first mode allows you to stream content through multiple sources such as Netflix, Apple TV, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies and more. The ambient mode displays the art on the big-screen format. The specially designed remote control for The Wall is very fluid and easy-to-use.

Moreover, for a product that costs tens of millions, it has to offer support to a wide range of interfaces. Samsung The Wall can be connected to any OS through a physical HDMI input. You can connect it with Android, iOS, macOS and Windows devices for seamless cross-platform functionality. The Wall comes with a display controller that allows you to control the basic features of the microLED units.

What Makes Samsung The Wall So Expensive And Immersive?

Unlike the conventional LEDs, The Wall is based on the Micro LED technology, which uses tens of millions of individually-controlled tiny LEDs. These tiny LEDs do not require any backlighting resulting in the true black, true color scenario for mind-blowing contrast ratio. Samsung calls it ‘Black Seal Technology' which works towards ensuring deep blacks and contrast in all ambient lighting.

On the software side, Samsung applies its AI picture enhancement technology to further enhance the viewing experience. Combined with 0.8mm pixel pitch technology, the excellent contrast ratio and jaw-dropping color vibrancy, The Wall delivers becomes a perfect big-screen TV installation for luxury home, corporate or high-end retail environment.

Unmatched Viewing Experience

We watched several videos on the 146-inch variant and were totally spellbound by the multimedia viewing experience. The individual microLED blocks combine to form a big-screen that streams content in 120Hz refresh rate and touches a peak brightness level of unbelievable 2,000 nits. The microLED units have no impact of ambient lighting whatsoever. These individual units also have an anti-glare coating to cut off the reflections which make The Wall visible from any angle in the room.

Better Than Multiplexes

Imagine tuning in to your favourite series and movies on Netflix, 4K content, live cricket and soccer matches on a gigantic wall that delivers better media playback than even the finest multiplexes. You can even connect your Xbox and Play station to play games in HDR on a mammoth 146-inch TV. It cannot get better than this. However, the steep price-point makes The Wall limited to a very small section of the market. If you have crores to spend on TV, The Wall is the ultimate big-screen TV for unmatched visual experiences in personal and professional space.

The Wall Also Brings Alive The Art

You wouldn't want to take your eyes off The Wall even when it is not streaming any content. Samsung has fitted 100,000-hour lifetime of self-light emitting diodes in big-screen, which converts The Wall into a digital canvas. When you are not streaming movies and your favourite series, The Wall's ambient mode can display a variety of curated art from paintings, 3D art and even pictures from your phone's gallery placed inside digital frames.

The Wall Pro For High-end Businesses

Samsung will also sell a Pro version of The Wall, simply called ‘The Wall Pro'. It is designed for high-end businesses and retail spaces and is completely customizable. The Wall Pro ships with a display controller that has all relevant business features required by an enterprise.