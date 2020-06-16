Just In
Tata Sky Vs Dish TV Vs Airtel Digital TV Vs D2h: Which Set-Top Box Is Better?
To increase their subscriber base in the country, all DTH operators have announced offers and reduced the prices of their set-top boxes. The DTH operators have also announced new packs, added new channels along with local languages.
However, to avail these services one should know about the exact details about the prices of these set-top boxes. So, in that way, we will tell you about the prices of set-top boxes along with their features as all operators are offering different types of services with STBs.
Tata Sky Set-Top Box: Details
The company is providing four set-top boxes that are priced at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 3,999, Rs.6, 400, and Rs. 9,300. The first STB is named at Tata Sky SD STB, Tata Sky HD STB, Tata Sky 4K STB, and Tata Sky+ HD. The STBs are offering different channels, such as fitness, cooking, music, and many more.
Dish TV Set-Top Box: Details
If we talk about the Dish TV set-top boxes, then they are priced at Rs. 1,490, Rs. 1,590, and Rs. 2,499. The set-top boxes come with standard definition channel, high definition channels quality, and lastly, there's a DishSMRT HUB, where you get Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, and Amazon Prime Video. However, the company is not offering Netflix with an Android-powered set-top box.
Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box: Details
Airtel is currently offering three set-top boxes in the country. The first named as a standard-definition set-top box, high definition set-top box, and Xstream set-top boxes. The first set-top box is available at Rs. 1,100, Rs. 1,300, and Rs. 3,639. The SD box comes with Dolby Digital, Record, and Play features, while the HD box is offering Premium Video quality, Dolby Digital, and Record features. The Xstream box ships Chromecast, Netflix, Voice search.
D2h Set-Top-Box: Details
Currently, d2h is offering four types of set-top boxes. The first is named a Digital Set-Top box, Digital HD Set-Top box, HD RF Set-Top box, and HD RF Set Top Box with Magicstick. These set-top boxes are available at Rs. Rs 1,499, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,799, and Rs. 2,198, which ships a month subscription of Platinum HD Combo.
