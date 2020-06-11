D2h Offering HD RF Set-Top Box Along With Magic Stick At Rs. 2,198 News oi-Priyanka Dua

D2h is known for offering the most affordable deals to its users, and now it has announced a new offer, where it is providing Magic Stick along with D2h HD RF set-top box. The new offer is also listed on the company website along with the price.

Notably, the company has launched its Magic Stick for Rs. 399. However, now it is available with D2h HD RF set-top box at Rs. 2,198. The offer also ships a one-month subscription to Platinum services, and if you buy this set-top box with Gold HD Combo pack, then you have to pay Rs. 1,988. This is the second that the company has announced this offer, earlier it was available with D2h HD set-top box at Rs. 1,599, where it used to provide a Gold HD Combo channel pack.

D2H Magic Stick Features: Details

The device was specially designed to provide OTT services along with content from the original web series via the Wi-Fi network or you can use your mobile data also. The Magic Stick is compatible with all set-top boxes.

This is the third time that any company has brought streaming devices for its customers. Earlier, it was launched by ACT Fibernet and Hathway. In fact, Dish TV also launched the same stick called DishSMRT.The stick is available in all major cities. The stick is offering three months of services free, and after that users have to pay Rs. 25 per month.

List Of All Set-Top Boxes That D2H Is Offering

Currently, the company is three types of set-top boxes in the country. The first is known as HD RF set-top box, Digital HD set-top box, and HD RF set-top box along with Magicstick. The first one is priced at Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 1,599, while Digital HD set-top box will cost you Rs. 1,599, and then there's an HD RF set-top box along with Magicstick that will be available at Rs. 2,198.

