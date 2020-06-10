Airtel Offering 200 Mbps Speed With One Airtel Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently launched One plan, where it is offering four services under one package. The services include mobile, broadband, Direct-to-Home, and FTTH under one bill. However, the operator has now revised its plans, and now it is offering extra speed. Earlier, it was 100 Mbps, and now the company is providing 200 Mbps speed.

The first plan under One bill pack is priced at Rs. 899, where it is offering 75GB data, unlimited calling (local and STD calls). It includes mobile, DTH, and one regular SIM along with one add-on with the pack. Besides, Airtel is providing TV channels along with Amazon Prime and Xstream services.

Another plan is available at Rs. 1,399, which ships four postpaid connections. It includes one regular SIM and three add-on SIMs. This plan offers 150GB data along with unlimited calling to all networks. This plan also ships Amazon Prime. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 1499, where you will get one additional benefit, i.e. Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connection. This connection offers two postpaid and one regular SIM along with one add-on.

This plan offers you speed up to 200 Mbps until 300GB data. Apart from that, you will get landline services that allow you to make unlimited calls. In addition, you'll get content from Airtel Xstream and Amazon Prime.

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,999 which gets you DTH, mobile, and landline services. It includes one regular SIM along with two add- on a connection at Rs. 1,999. The connection will provide you 75GB data along with unlimited calling, FTTH services, and DTH.

Airtel Introduces Discount Offer On One Bill Plans

Meanwhile, Airtel said that users can save Rs. 149 on Rs. 899 plan, if they buy a postpaid connection. As per the offer, Rs. 1,499 provides a discount up to Rs. 81 and Rs. 1,999 allows you to save Rs. 169. If we talk about other benefits, then Airtel is also providing an Xstream box to One Airtel users, Wi-Fi router, and free installation.

