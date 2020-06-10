Just In
How To Use Instagram Food Order Stickers
In order to support small businesses during COVID-19, Instagram recently announced that it has joined hands with Swiggy and Zomato. The company has rolled out stickers to order food that will help the customers to place the order.
Despite the fact that the government has allowed all restaurants to start their operations, the industry is still looking for a new strategy to attract customers. This partnership allows all restaurants that come under Swiggy and Zomato to share food stickers on their status, and customers can tap on these stickers if they want to order that particular food.
"Instagram's food order sticker will not just help restaurants introduce themselves to more customers. But will improve their engagement and add a new growth avenue for their business," said Sandeep Anand, CMO - Growth Marketing, Zomato.
However, some steps will help you to set up your account so that people can place an order
Step 1: First, you need to check your Instagram profile.
Step 2: Then, you have to click on the Story button.
Step 3: You have to select the Food order sticker, and after that, you have select between Swiggy and Zomato for partnering.
Step 4: Then, you have to connect your account.
Step 5: It will direct you towards their website, and it is done.
Now that it is done, some steps will allow you to post food pictures
Step 1: You need to select a video or photo upload on your story.
Step 2: Then, select food order stickers.
Step 3: After that, you have to follow all instructions listed on your preferred partners.
Step 4: You have to add a partner link below the status.
Step 5: It is done, and you can share your story.
Additionally, this feature is available on a new version of Instagram, so it is mandatory for all restaurants to have that version. Also, small business owners should use a business account on the application.
