ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter Borrows Major Feature From Instagram: Names It Twitter Fleets

    By
    |

    Disappearing stories trend has finally come to Twitter. Dubbed as Twitter Fleets, the new feature is just like Instagram Stories, WhatsApp Status, which disappear after 24 hours. Presently, Twitter is still testing out the feature in Brazil and Italy, and now in India. Twitter Fleets have a couple of different features listed below in detail.

    Twitter Borrows Major Feature From Instagram: Names It Twitter Fleets

     

    Twitter Fleets Explained

    It should be noted that Twitter Fleets aren't exactly private stories, but these posts are less accessible on the Twitter platform. When you normally tweet something, it appears on the Twitter network, can show up in Search, and even in Moments. The usual tweets can even be embedded on third-party websites.

    On the other hand, Twitter Fleets aren't this accessible. They disappear after 24 hours and do not appear on Twitter Search or anywhere else on the Twitter explore. However, Twitter Fleets can be viewed by visiting someone's public Twitter profile. Like Instagram Stories, Twitter Fleets also sits at the top of the screen.

    How To Upload Twitter Fleets?

    Just like Status and Stories update, users can click on the small plus mark on their profile picture to add Twitter Fleets. Users can add a post, upload pictures or click one, or even share a GIF on the Twitter Fleet. Users can also add more than one Fleet and simply scroll down to view them all.

    The original concept of disappearing posts was introduced by Snapchat, which was promptly replicated as Stories on Instagram. Stories on Instagram went on to become one of the most popular features of the platform, later coming to WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. The feature has now made its way to Twitter as well.

     

    Twitter Fleets In India

    It might be interesting to note that India is part of the Twitter Fleets trial. India is the world's second-largest internet market and a major participant on social media networks. It should also be noted that this is the first time in several years that Twitter is bringing its new feature to India.

    "From the test in India, we'll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter," said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, in a statement to TechCrunch.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X