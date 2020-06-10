Just In
- 15 min ago JioFiber Offering Free Amazon Prime Subscription For One Year
-
- 41 min ago WhatsApp Contact Numbers Exposed On Google Search Results
- 1 hr ago Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Likely Slated For June 26
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Review: Should You Buy A New Smart TV Or Settle With Mi Box 4K?
Don't Miss
- Sports Rahul Dravid reveals why MS Dhoni is one of the finest match-finishers in limited-overs format
- Automobiles MG Hector Plus To Launch In India In July 2020: Will Rival The Upcoming Tata Gravitas
- Finance Panacea Biotec Locked In 20% Upper Circuit On Tie Up For Covid 19 Vaccine
- News Fake: Govt has not promised a Rs 7,500 lockdown fund
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Condemns Child Abuse: This Is Simply Unacceptable
- Lifestyle Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, And Other Divas Who Nailed Their Gorgeous Saree Look With Statement Belt
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Twitter Borrows Major Feature From Instagram: Names It Twitter Fleets
Disappearing stories trend has finally come to Twitter. Dubbed as Twitter Fleets, the new feature is just like Instagram Stories, WhatsApp Status, which disappear after 24 hours. Presently, Twitter is still testing out the feature in Brazil and Italy, and now in India. Twitter Fleets have a couple of different features listed below in detail.
Twitter Fleets Explained
It should be noted that Twitter Fleets aren't exactly private stories, but these posts are less accessible on the Twitter platform. When you normally tweet something, it appears on the Twitter network, can show up in Search, and even in Moments. The usual tweets can even be embedded on third-party websites.
On the other hand, Twitter Fleets aren't this accessible. They disappear after 24 hours and do not appear on Twitter Search or anywhere else on the Twitter explore. However, Twitter Fleets can be viewed by visiting someone's public Twitter profile. Like Instagram Stories, Twitter Fleets also sits at the top of the screen.
Testing, testing…— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020
We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p
How To Upload Twitter Fleets?
Just like Status and Stories update, users can click on the small plus mark on their profile picture to add Twitter Fleets. Users can add a post, upload pictures or click one, or even share a GIF on the Twitter Fleet. Users can also add more than one Fleet and simply scroll down to view them all.
The original concept of disappearing posts was introduced by Snapchat, which was promptly replicated as Stories on Instagram. Stories on Instagram went on to become one of the most popular features of the platform, later coming to WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. The feature has now made its way to Twitter as well.
Twitter Fleets In India
It might be interesting to note that India is part of the Twitter Fleets trial. India is the world's second-largest internet market and a major participant on social media networks. It should also be noted that this is the first time in several years that Twitter is bringing its new feature to India.
"From the test in India, we'll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter," said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, in a statement to TechCrunch.
-
74,999
-
52,680
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
25,526
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045
-
21,160