How To Download, Save Twitter Videos On PC, Android, iOS Devices
Twitter is a platform for all sorts of content, including photos and videos. While it's simple to save a tweet or photos on Twitter, the procedure to download a video is a bit more complicated. Here are some simple steps to download videos on Twitter, for both PC and smartphone.
Readers should note that irrespective of a computer or laptop, you will require visiting the dedicated Twitter video download website. The process of downloading Twitter videos on smartphones is a bit simpler as it can be done via an app.
How To Download Twitter Videos On PC?
Step 1: Open the twitter.com website on your browser and sign in.
Step 2: Find the video you wish to download and right-click on the time/date section of the tweet. You can find this right next to the account handle.
Step 3: Click on the "Copy Link Address" option from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: Next, open another tab in your browser and head to https://www.downloadtwittervideo.com/. Paste the link here in the box.
Step 5: You have the option to download the Twitter video in MP4 with a low-resolution and an MP4 HD for a high-resolution version. Select your choice and click on download. The Twitter video will be saved to your Downloads folder.
How To Download Twitter Videos On Android Smartphone/Tablet?
Step 1: Users will need to get the ‘Download Twitter Videos' app from the Google Play Store.
Step 2: Next, open the Twitter app, find the Twitter video you wish to download, select the Share icon to the Download Twitter Videos app.
Step 3: Here, click on the download button, which will present different download quality of the video. Select it and click on download. The video will be saved to the Gallery app on the Android device.
How To Download Twitter Videos On iPhone/iPad?
Step 1: The procedure is a bit different from Apple devices. Users will need to download the Documents by Redaddle from the App Store. Other apps are also available to convert the Twitter video links on your phone.
Step 2: Next, find the Twitter video, select the sharing option, and click on the ‘Copy Link' bar.
Step 3: Now, open the Documents by Redaddle app and click the compass icon on the lower right to launch the browser. In the browser bar, paste the Twitter link and click on download.
Step 4: You can scroll down and select the download quality of the Twitter video. It will be saved to the Photos app on your iPhone/iPad.
