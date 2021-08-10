Tata Sky Vs JioFiber Vs Spectra 500 Mbps Speed Broadband Plan: Who Is Offering More Benefits? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The demand for high-speed internet has been increased as people are at home and working. In fact, internet companies have launched plans with 1 Gbps speed to fulfill the high-speed internet. So, in that ways, we are listing internet plans that come with 500 Mbps speed in India from leading brands like JioFiber, Tata Sky, and Spectra.

Tata Sky Broadband Plan That Offers 500 Mbps Speed

Tata Sky broadband is known for providing the expensive plan, which is priced at Rs. 2,300 per month. This plan offers 500 Mbps speed and 3,300GB of data per month. However, this plan does not offer OTT benefits like other companies. It is worth noting that Tata Sky broadband claims 99.9 percent uptime of the network.

JioFiber Broadband Plan That Offers 500 Mbps Speed

Reliance Jio internet services called JioFiber is providing a plan of Rs. 2,499 per month. This plan also offers 500 Mbps speed, 3.3TB data per month. In addition, users get access to several apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime video access for one month.

Besides, users get free voice calling along with the company is providing a free Set-Top Box (STB). This plan is much better than Tata Sky as the latter does not provide OTT benefits.

Spectra Broadband Plan That Offer 500 Mbps Speed

Spectra, which offers the most affordable plans in the country is providing 500 Mbps speed with Rs. 1,599 per month. This plan offers 500 Mbps speed along with unlimited data. However, there is a catch. Users have to pay Rs. 1,000 as installation charges and Rs. 2,000 as a security deposit, which means these plans are not so affordable for the first month.

But, one thing you should know is that there is no limit on data, which means the company is providing unlimited data. Notably, regional companies have also forayed into the sector and start providing 500 Mbps broadband plans at ultra-affordable packs. But still, these companies are limited to few circles, which means they don't have Pan-India operations. Notably, JioFiber plans will remain the same in all circles, which means users don't have to pay an extra amount in different circles.

Best Mobiles in India