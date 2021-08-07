Tata Sky Vs Dish TV: Who Is Offering More Benefits With HD And Android Set-Top Box? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Two DTH connections are leading in India and if anyone wants to change their connection, then they should know about the price and feature of the set-top box. Both Tata Sky and Dish TV are very popular in India, which is why we are listing the difference between the set-top boxes benefits of the companies.

HD Set-Top Boxes Of Tata Sky And Dish TV

The Dish TV HD set-top box is known as Dish NXT HD, which is priced at Rs. 1,590. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 1,690. The Dish NXT HD set-top box is providing a lifetime warranty. The set-top box also comes with stereophonic sound, add reminders, multilingual channels, and digital picture quality. In addition, it allows users to add favorite channels.

On the other hand, Tata Sky HD set-top box is known as Digital Set Top Box. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 1,599, but now, it will cost you only Rs. 1,499. This set-top box provides you Dolby Digital Surround, 1080i resolution, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also includes one year warranty on the STB.

After comparing both set-top boxes, we suggest you go for the Dish TV STB as you will get a lifetime warranty. The Tata Sky HD set-top box comes with one year warranty. In addition, Dish TV set-top box comes with coupons Rs. 2,000.

Android Set-Top Boxes Of Tata Sky And Dish TV

Coming to the Android set-top box the Tata Sky, which is priced at Rs. 2,499. This set-top box comes with a voice search remote powered by Google Assistant, content access of the seven days, 4K enabled, Bluetooth, and TV channels + Entertainment Apps on one screen, with one remote. This set-top box is known as the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box.

The Dish TV set-top box is known as dishSMRT Hub is priced at Rs. Rs. 3,999. However, for the new users, it is priced at Rs. 2,499, where users are getting Regular channels + stream content from the web, voice search with Google assistant, Download apps and games from Google Playstore, Control smart home devices, and more.

For the unaware, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box also ships free access to Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Shemaroo, and more for one month, this is why we suggest you choose the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box.

