Tata Sky Joins Accedo To Develop New UI For Binge+ Set-Top Box News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with Technicolor to manufacture its product in the country, Tata Sky has announced that it is developing a user interface for its Binge+ set-top box. The company has also joined hands with Accedo for developing the interface.

Under this partnership, Accedo will offer an Android TV launcher to the Binge+ set-top box. This will help the users to access the OTT application using one remote. Besides, the Android TV Launcher application will have third-party integrations and DVB satellite channels.

"With Tata Sky Binge+, the objective was to enable our subscribers to access all of their Live TV, On-demand, and OTT services in one place," PallaviPuri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer Tata Sky said.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box: Details

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is offering content from several OTT players, such as ZEE5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It also includes access to Live TV channels and 5000+ apps from the Google Play Store.

Furthermore, the Android TV Box is providing movies, music, and game on the laptop, tablet, TV, and mobile phones. It also includes Google Assistant with a voice search feature. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box support HD, LED, LCD, and 4K. It also has an HDMI output, which means it can be connected with older televisions.

Tata Sky Offering Free Movies On Its Digital Platform

Apart from that, the company has announced that it is now offering video-on-demand service on its digital platforms. The services are available on the mobile application. The new segment is known as Movies on Rent, which is available for the users. The new services are available on mobile applications and its portal for rent. The company said that users can watch the content on the mobile application and its web portal.

