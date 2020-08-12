Tata Sky Expands Its Portfolio; Adds New Content Platform News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky recently completed 14 years of its operations in the country, and now it is expanding its portfolio by adding new content platforms. The company has added Tata Sky Hits to offer complementary services to its users.

Besides, the company is offering several channels, such as English Entertainment HD or English Movies Mini HD pack, and English Movies HD under Tata Sky Hits. These services are basically designed to offer Hollywood content from the 80s and 90s.

"Tata Sky HITS is being offered as complimentary service for subscribers who opt for English Combo HD, English Movies HD, English Entertainment HD, English Movies Mini HD packs," the company said.

Tata Sky Join Hands With Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Meanwhile, the company has tied up with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to offer premium content from VOOT Select and VOOT Kids. Under this partnership, Tata Sky will showcase all shows from both platforms. In fact, the content will be completely free. This means the company is not charging for these OTT platforms.

"With an increase in demand for content consumption, be it entertainment through VOOT Select or fun learning through VOOT Kids, this promising collaboration with Tata Sky Binge will help us cater and reach out to a larger audience base," Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said.

Furthermore, this partnership will provide original shows, international shows, Bollywood movies, and more. Notably, Tata Sky has partnered with ShemrooMe. This partnership ships 15,000 hours of content in multi-regional languages, Bollywood Classic, Kids, Devotional, Comedy, and Bollywood Premiere.

Tata Sky Binge+ Services: Details

Apart from partnering with Voot, the company has increased the prices of Tata Sky Binge+ services in the country, and now it will cost you Rs. 299 as against Rs. 249. This means the company has increased its prices by Rs. 50. For the unaware, the DTH operator launched Tata Sky Binge+ in 2018, and it offers Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, ErosNow, Zee5, and ShemarooMe.

Best Mobiles in India