Now Get Tata Sky Binge At Rs. 249: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

DTH operator Tata Sky has announced a new platform called 'Tata Sky Binge' which is accessible through Amazon FireTV Stick.

Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favorite TV shows of the past 7 days.

It is currently available exclusively on Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, Tata Sky Binge will be available to all Tata Sky subscribers at just Rs. 249/- a month. Apart from VOD, Last 7 days TV shows (Catch-Up) with over 3000 hours of content are also available for subscribers

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said, " It is a unique platform that bridges internet and television content bringing a premium viewing experience of the best internet app videos to large screens. Tata Sky Binge is available to our subscribers through the world-class Amazon Fire TV Stick, which comes along with the Binge subscription. We are sure that this unique partnership will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes."

Furthermore, new subscribers to Tata Sky Binge will also get three months of Amazon Prime access, which includes unlimited free & fast shipping, unlimited access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video at no additional cost.

It also includes unlimited access to millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, books with Prime Reading, exciting product launches and early access to lightning deals and more.

The introductory pack will comprise an Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition & Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps.

It comes with a quad-core processor and fast Wi-Fi connectivity for great picture quality. Subscribers can access a host of digital content that includes the best of Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket, regional cinema, web-series across a diverse mix of apps, also catch up on the week's finest English & Hindi TV series and Kids content through Tata Sky Binge.

How to activate Tata Sky Binge app on Amazon FireTV stick

Plug the device onto the USB slot on the TV. Ensure home wi-fi is configured.

Register & configure the Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky edition device on the TV screen.

Login into the Amazon account.

Activate the Tata Sky Binge Pack on the device.

A successful login will lead to the auto download of Tata Sky Binge and partner apps in the background.

Subscriber must launch the app and register by entering the subscriber ID, OTP, and email ID.

Tata Sky Binge is ready for your ultimate viewing experience.