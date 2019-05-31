Tata Sky Revises Regional Language Packs: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since TRAI issued new norms for individual channels or broadcaster channel packs, almost all DTH players are revising their channel packs, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report, Tata Sky has reportedly revised 25 regional language channel packs and the new revision of packs include Hindi Starter HD, Tamil Family Sports, Telugu Family Sports, Kannada Family Sports Malayalam Family Sports HD and Gujarati Regional pack.

After the revision, the Gujarati Regional Pack which was previously available at Rs.7 is now available for Rs 8.49 and now it offers 5 channels instead of 4 earlier.

Similarly, Tamil Family Sports now cost Rs.267 to Rs.254.27. In addition, Telgu Family Sports pack will now available at Rs. 285.

Launch Of Tata Sky Binge

Meanwhile, Tata Sky has launched 'Tata Sky Binge' a platform that brings digital content from multiple apps on to your TV.

Tata Sky Binge is accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, an exclusive & unique offering that will allow subscribers to stream digital content from across a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee.

It will initially offer digital content from, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favorite TV shows of the past 7 days. Currently available exclusively on Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, Tata Sky Binge will be available to all Tata Sky subscribers at just Rs. 249/- a month.

New subscribers to Tata Sky Binge will also get 3 months of Amazon Prime access, which includes unlimited free & fast shipping, unlimited access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video at no additional cost. It also includes unlimited access to millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, books with Prime Reading, exciting product launches and early access to lightning deals and more.

The introductory pack will comprise an Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition & Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps.

It comes with a quad-core processor and fast Wi-Fi connectivity for great picture quality.