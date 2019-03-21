Tata Sky comes up with new tariff plans and discounts for multiple TV connections News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Tata Sky brings relief for users with multiple TV connections.

Adhering to the new pricing scheme implemented by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), the DTH service provider Tata Sky came up with several new packs. It introduced HD regional packs, smart regional packs and a lot more. Recently, the service provider waived off the NCF (Network Capital Fee), Tata Sky Binge service charges and service charges giving some relief to its subscribers.

Now, the company has come up with new price slabs that will benefit subscribers with multiple TV connections. Basically, the charges that users will have to spend on the secondary connections will be based on the channel package that they have chosen for their primary connection.

In an updated document, Tata Sky has stated that it will consider the primary connection pack cost for calculating the costs for multiple TV connections. Notably, the cost of the primary connection will include service charges, NCF and Tata Sky Binge service charges. Also, there will be a pack lock-in duration of one day.

Tata Sky price slabs for multiple TV connections

Going by the new price slabs introduced by the service provider, if a subscriber has a primary connection pack from Tata Sky of up to Rs. 100, then the monthly charge of the secondary connection will be Rs. 150. If the pricing of the primary connection ranges from Rs. 101 and Rs. 200, then the secondary connection will be available for Rs. 200.

Discount of multiple connections

A report by TelecomTalk claims that Tata Sky will offer channel packs at discount for subscribers with multiple connections. For instance, the Hindi Lite pack will be priced at Rs. 295 for a single connection and Rs. 150 for the multiple connections. Likewise, the Premium Sports English pack priced at Rs. 522 for the single connections will be available for Rs. 300 for subscribers with multiple connections. The DTH service provider is also said to offer similar discounts for the HD channel packs.