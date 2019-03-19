Tata Sky launches 10 regional Smart Packs for Rs. 206 onwards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Tata Sky has come up with a new set of regional packs.

After the new pricing scheme introduced by TRAI came into existence, the DTH service providers are coming up with new channel packs for their subscribers. Tata Sky is also revamping its portfolio with several new regional channel packs. After launching the Flexi Annual plan, the DTH service provider has introduced the Tata Sky Smart Packs, a new set of regional channel packs.

Tata Sky Smart Packs

Tata Sky Smart Packs come in ten different Indian languages starting from Rs. 206 per month. These packs from the company are bundled with FTA channels and the final price includes taxes. Well, below are the pricing of the Smart Packs introduced by the service provider. Notably, these new packs are already available for users to subscribe.

Smart channel pack Price No of channels Hindi smart plan Rs. 249 39 channels and services Punjabi smart plan Rs. 249 35 channels and services Gujarati smart plan Rs. 249 33 channels and services Bengali smart plan Rs. 220 9 channels and services Odia smart plan Rs. 211 20 channels and services Marathi smart plan Rs. 206 9 channels and services Telugu smart plan Rs. 249 10 channels and services Tamil smart plan Rs. 249 10 channels and services Kannada smart plan Rs. 249 9 channels and services Malayalam smart plan Rs. 249 11 channels and services

Tata Sky Mini Packs

Apart from the combo DTH packs, the service provider has also introduced mini packs letting subscribers add select channels without spending a lot. There are some mini or add-on packs that are available in the HD quality too. Notably, both the combo pack and mini pack are available in several regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

New broadcaster packs

In addition to these, Tata Sky also offers two new broadcaster packs. There is an extensive range of broadcaster packs offered by the company and these are the best way to go for the subscribers to make flexible choices when it comes to the channel selections. Talking about the newly added broadcaster packs, the first one is the Sony Happy India South B, which is available at a cost of Rs. 29.5. The next one is the Turner Family HD pack available for Rs. 14,75.