TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- I Cancelled Events, But PM Continued With Photo Shoot: Rahul's Bitter Jibe Over Pulwama
- Kohli Is Not As Tactful As Dhoni Or Rohit: Gautam Gambhir
- Harley-Davidson Launches Two New Models In India
- Daiwa Launches 32-inch Smart TV: Price, Specification & More
- India's Bank NPAs Worst In The World; Surpasses Italy
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review
- What Is Sleep Drunkenness?
- Interesting Facts About Nagaland, You Wouldn't Believe To Be True
Tata Sky launches 10 regional Smart Packs for Rs. 206 onwards
Tata Sky has come up with a new set of regional packs.
After the new pricing scheme introduced by TRAI came into existence, the DTH service providers are coming up with new channel packs for their subscribers. Tata Sky is also revamping its portfolio with several new regional channel packs. After launching the Flexi Annual plan, the DTH service provider has introduced the Tata Sky Smart Packs, a new set of regional channel packs.
Tata Sky Smart Packs
Tata Sky Smart Packs come in ten different Indian languages starting from Rs. 206 per month. These packs from the company are bundled with FTA channels and the final price includes taxes. Well, below are the pricing of the Smart Packs introduced by the service provider. Notably, these new packs are already available for users to subscribe.
|Smart channel pack
|Price
|No of channels
|Hindi smart plan
|Rs. 249
|39 channels and services
|Punjabi smart plan
|Rs. 249
|35 channels and services
|Gujarati smart plan
|Rs. 249
|33 channels and services
|Bengali smart plan
|Rs. 220
|9 channels and services
|Odia smart plan
|Rs. 211
|20 channels and services
|Marathi smart plan
|Rs. 206
|9 channels and services
|Telugu smart plan
|Rs. 249
|10 channels and services
|Tamil smart plan
|Rs. 249
|10 channels and services
|Kannada smart plan
|Rs. 249
|9 channels and services
|Malayalam smart plan
|Rs. 249
|11 channels and services
Tata Sky Mini Packs
Apart from the combo DTH packs, the service provider has also introduced mini packs letting subscribers add select channels without spending a lot. There are some mini or add-on packs that are available in the HD quality too. Notably, both the combo pack and mini pack are available in several regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.
New broadcaster packs
In addition to these, Tata Sky also offers two new broadcaster packs. There is an extensive range of broadcaster packs offered by the company and these are the best way to go for the subscribers to make flexible choices when it comes to the channel selections. Talking about the newly added broadcaster packs, the first one is the Sony Happy India South B, which is available at a cost of Rs. 29.5. The next one is the Turner Family HD pack available for Rs. 14,75.