ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tata Sky launches 10 regional Smart Packs for Rs. 206 onwards

    Tata Sky has come up with a new set of regional packs.

    By
    |

    After the new pricing scheme introduced by TRAI came into existence, the DTH service providers are coming up with new channel packs for their subscribers. Tata Sky is also revamping its portfolio with several new regional channel packs. After launching the Flexi Annual plan, the DTH service provider has introduced the Tata Sky Smart Packs, a new set of regional channel packs.

    Tata Sky launches 10 regional Smart Packs for Rs. 206 onwards

     

    Tata Sky Smart Packs

    Tata Sky Smart Packs come in ten different Indian languages starting from Rs. 206 per month. These packs from the company are bundled with FTA channels and the final price includes taxes. Well, below are the pricing of the Smart Packs introduced by the service provider. Notably, these new packs are already available for users to subscribe.

    Smart channel packPriceNo of channels
    Hindi smart planRs. 24939 channels and services
    Punjabi smart planRs. 24935 channels and services
    Gujarati smart planRs. 24933 channels and services
    Bengali smart planRs. 2209 channels and services
    Odia smart planRs. 21120 channels and services
    Marathi smart planRs. 2069 channels and services
    Telugu smart planRs. 24910 channels and services
    Tamil smart planRs. 24910 channels and services
    Kannada smart planRs. 2499 channels and services
    Malayalam smart planRs. 24911 channels and services

    Tata Sky Mini Packs

    Apart from the combo DTH packs, the service provider has also introduced mini packs letting subscribers add select channels without spending a lot. There are some mini or add-on packs that are available in the HD quality too. Notably, both the combo pack and mini pack are available in several regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

    New broadcaster packs

    In addition to these, Tata Sky also offers two new broadcaster packs. There is an extensive range of broadcaster packs offered by the company and these are the best way to go for the subscribers to make flexible choices when it comes to the channel selections. Talking about the newly added broadcaster packs, the first one is the Sony Happy India South B, which is available at a cost of Rs. 29.5. The next one is the Turner Family HD pack available for Rs. 14,75.

    Read More About: tata sky news telecom DTH
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue