Tata Sky introduces 13 new HD regional add-on packs

Tata Sky has been hitting the headlines on a timely basis after the new pricing scheme has been implemented by TRAI. Recently, the DTH service provider launched a few add-on packs for regional languages. Following the same, it made its packs more affordable by slashing the NCF (Network Capacity Fees) that is applicable on the base packs.

Now, the company has introduced a slew of 13 new add-on HD packs for regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. The add-on packs that are listed on the website start from as low as Rs. 5. These low-cost packs are called mini packs. However, these add-on packs and the difference between that of SD and HD packs could be confusing for subscribers. So, users have to ensure that they select the right channels that they need and pay for the same.

New HD regional add-on packs from Tata Sky

As per TelecomTalk, unlike the previous launches that comprised a blend of both HD and SD mini packs, the company has now come up with only HD packs. And, none of the channels that are in the newly introduced add-on pack list are included in those that are priced lower. These packs are priced from Rs. 60 and go over Rs. 200. The newly launched packs are Tamil Regional HD pack priced at Rs. 164, Tamil Mini HD pack priced at Rs. 81, Telugu Regional pack priced at s. 216, Telugu Mini HD pack priced at Rs. 90 and similar packs for Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. Also, there is a new English Movies HD mini pack priced at Rs. 162 comprising 12 channels.

Extended deadline to choose channel packs

Recently, TRAI extended the deadline for subscribers to choose the desired channel packs. While the previous deadline was January 31, the same has been extended to March 31. This extension gives subscribers enough time to choose the channels that they want and the cable operators and DTH operators can also help subscribers opt to the new pricing scheme.