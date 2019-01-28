TRAI Channel Selector app: Here’s how to calculate how much you will pay for DTH after February 1

Lately, DTH has been creating a buzz as TRAI came up with the latest set of regulations that will reduce overall DTH and cable TV bill paid by users. The regulatory unit came up with fixed channel pricing and made it possible for users to choose the channels that they need and pay only for these channels.

As per this rule, users had to choose the channels that they need before January 31. And, the rule will come into effect on February 1. In an attempt to make it easy for users to select the channels, TRAI launched a new Channel Select app. This app will give an approximate idea of the TV bill. It will also show the breakdown the packs and channels that were chosen with the taxes.

As a user, you will definitely be benefited by TRAI's new regulations. It will lower your overall cable TV and DTH bill. But it is quite confusing for many to comprehend, which is why TRAI has come up with the app for better clarity. The Channel Selector App is free and lets you get a rough estimation of the amount you will pay for the channels after February 1.

If you are confused, here we have come up with the details regarding the same. Do check out!

Base pack costs Rs. 130

The base pack lets you choose up to 100 channels wherein you will pay Rs. 130, which will cost Rs. 154 with 18% GST. You are free to choose free and paid channels. Notably, all the 25 Doordarshan channels will be bundled already, so you have to be careful to restrict your choice to 75 channels, be it free or paid.

If you want to add only FTA (free-to-air) channels, then you need not pay any extra cost for the channels. You just have to pay Rs. 154 (Rs. 130 base pack cost + 18% GST). But if you add more paid channels, then here's how much you will pay based on your choice.

Notably, if you are choosing a family plan with channels across genres such as sports, kids, GEC, music, movies, news, etc., then you might get a higher bill. So, get to know the rough idea of your DTH bill from the table below. We have given only English and Hindi channels of select genres here. You will find the pricing differ for various genres and languages.

A la carte channels Price (Excluding GST) All SD sports channels Rs. 331 All 10 sports channels Rs. 349 All 5 SD English GEC channels Rs. 203 7 HD English channels Rs. 241 All SD English and Hindi GEC channels Rs. 347 All HD English and Hindi GEC channels Rs. 401 All SD English and Hindi music channels Rs. 160 All HD English and Hindi music channels Rs. 165 All SD English movie channels Rs. 236 All HD English movie channels Rs. 338 All SD English and Hindi Lifestyle channels Rs. 160 All HD English and Hindi Lifestyle channels Rs. 166 All 10 SD English news channels Rs. 187 3 HD English and Hindi news channels Rs. 174 All SD English and Hindi cartoon channels Rs. 206 3 HD English and Hindi cartoon channels Rs. 179

*GEC stands for General Entertainment Channels