ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRAI Channel Selector app: Here’s how to calculate how much you will pay for DTH after February 1

Here’s how to use and calculate your rough DTH and cable TV bill.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lately, DTH has been creating a buzz as TRAI came up with the latest set of regulations that will reduce overall DTH and cable TV bill paid by users. The regulatory unit came up with fixed channel pricing and made it possible for users to choose the channels that they need and pay only for these channels.

    Here’s how to calculate how much you will pay for DTH after February 1

     

    As per this rule, users had to choose the channels that they need before January 31. And, the rule will come into effect on February 1. In an attempt to make it easy for users to select the channels, TRAI launched a new Channel Select app. This app will give an approximate idea of the TV bill. It will also show the breakdown the packs and channels that were chosen with the taxes.

    As a user, you will definitely be benefited by TRAI's new regulations. It will lower your overall cable TV and DTH bill. But it is quite confusing for many to comprehend, which is why TRAI has come up with the app for better clarity. The Channel Selector App is free and lets you get a rough estimation of the amount you will pay for the channels after February 1.

    If you are confused, here we have come up with the details regarding the same. Do check out!

    Base pack costs Rs. 130

    The base pack lets you choose up to 100 channels wherein you will pay Rs. 130, which will cost Rs. 154 with 18% GST. You are free to choose free and paid channels. Notably, all the 25 Doordarshan channels will be bundled already, so you have to be careful to restrict your choice to 75 channels, be it free or paid.

    If you want to add only FTA (free-to-air) channels, then you need not pay any extra cost for the channels. You just have to pay Rs. 154 (Rs. 130 base pack cost + 18% GST). But if you add more paid channels, then here's how much you will pay based on your choice.

     

    Notably, if you are choosing a family plan with channels across genres such as sports, kids, GEC, music, movies, news, etc., then you might get a higher bill. So, get to know the rough idea of your DTH bill from the table below. We have given only English and Hindi channels of select genres here. You will find the pricing differ for various genres and languages. 

    A la carte channelsPrice (Excluding GST)
    All SD sports channelsRs. 331
    All 10 sports channelsRs. 349
    All 5 SD English GEC channelsRs. 203
    7 HD English channelsRs. 241
    All SD English and Hindi GEC channelsRs. 347
    All HD English and Hindi GEC channelsRs. 401
    All SD English and Hindi music channelsRs. 160
    All HD English and Hindi music channelsRs. 165
    All SD English movie channelsRs. 236
    All HD English movie channelsRs. 338
    All SD English and Hindi Lifestyle channelsRs. 160
    All HD English and Hindi Lifestyle channelsRs. 166
    All 10 SD English news channelsRs. 187
    3 HD English and Hindi news channelsRs. 174
    All SD English and Hindi cartoon channelsRs. 206
    3 HD English and Hindi cartoon channelsRs. 179

    *GEC stands for General Entertainment Channels

    Read More About: trai DTH news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue