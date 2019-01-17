TRAI’s new cable TV rules: Pay Rs. 130 for 100 free and pay channels

Recently, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) came up with a new regulation. With this new rule, you can choose and pay only for the channels that you are interested in. It introduced major changes to the channel pricing and other retailed charges. Going by the same, DTH service providers will not able to charge you more than Rs. 500 for the installation and activation. Notably, the same was over Rs. 1,000 in the past. TRAI also revised the pricing of the SD and HD channels all over the country.

However, there were a lot of confusion regarding the choice of channels that one you make. In order to bring more clarity regarding this, TRAI has issued another statement making it clear that you can choose the channels based on your requirement.

You can choose 100 channels for Rs. 130

According to the regulator, the base pack of Rs. 130 (which will be Rs. 153.40 including taxes) can be chosen to have 100 free SD channels. Also, you can choose free channels, paid channels or a combination of free and paid channels for the base pack cost. If you choose more paid channels, then you have to pay the cost of the channel.

The press release notes that while several broadcasters are advertising their channels as bouquets, you can choose the ones that you need. The MRP of a channel on the a-la-carte can be viewed on the menu or EPG (Electronic Programme Guide) on your TV. Your cable or DTH operator can provide discounts on the MRP displayed on the EPG.

January 31 deadline

This new rule came into effect on December 29, 2018 and the deadline for choosing the desired channels or packs is January 31, 2019. If you fail to migrate to the new packages, then your service is likely to be interrupted.

Do note that you will pay Rs. 153.40 as long as you choose only 100 channels, be it free or paid or a combination of both. As long as you do not cross this 100 channel mark, you will not have to pay any additional charges. But you will have to pay the cost for the paid channels you have chosen.

Channel prices displayed

Besides Tata Sky, the other DTH and cable TV operators such as Airtel Digital TV, Hathway and DishTV have listed the channel prices and bouquet details to make it simpler and easier for you to migrate to the new system. You can also get more information on channel number 999 or the official website of your service provider.