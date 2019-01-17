ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRAI’s new cable TV rules: Pay Rs. 130 for 100 free and pay channels

Choose channels according to the new rules imposed by TRAI before Janaury 31.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) came up with a new regulation. With this new rule, you can choose and pay only for the channels that you are interested in. It introduced major changes to the channel pricing and other retailed charges. Going by the same, DTH service providers will not able to charge you more than Rs. 500 for the installation and activation. Notably, the same was over Rs. 1,000 in the past. TRAI also revised the pricing of the SD and HD channels all over the country.

    TRAI’s new cable TV rules: Pay Rs. 130 for 100 free and pay channels

     

    However, there were a lot of confusion regarding the choice of channels that one you make. In order to bring more clarity regarding this, TRAI has issued another statement making it clear that you can choose the channels based on your requirement.

    You can choose 100 channels for Rs. 130

    According to the regulator, the base pack of Rs. 130 (which will be Rs. 153.40 including taxes) can be chosen to have 100 free SD channels. Also, you can choose free channels, paid channels or a combination of free and paid channels for the base pack cost. If you choose more paid channels, then you have to pay the cost of the channel.

    The press release notes that while several broadcasters are advertising their channels as bouquets, you can choose the ones that you need. The MRP of a channel on the a-la-carte can be viewed on the menu or EPG (Electronic Programme Guide) on your TV. Your cable or DTH operator can provide discounts on the MRP displayed on the EPG.

    January 31 deadline

    This new rule came into effect on December 29, 2018 and the deadline for choosing the desired channels or packs is January 31, 2019. If you fail to migrate to the new packages, then your service is likely to be interrupted.

     

    Do note that you will pay Rs. 153.40 as long as you choose only 100 channels, be it free or paid or a combination of both. As long as you do not cross this 100 channel mark, you will not have to pay any additional charges. But you will have to pay the cost for the paid channels you have chosen.

    Channel prices displayed

    Besides Tata Sky, the other DTH and cable TV operators such as Airtel Digital TV, Hathway and DishTV have listed the channel prices and bouquet details to make it simpler and easier for you to migrate to the new system. You can also get more information on channel number 999 or the official website of your service provider.

    Read More About: trai news DTH telecom
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue