TRAI’s new DTH tariff order: Everything you need to know

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has come up with a new regulation, which gives an option for consumers to choose and pay only for the channels that they are interested.

The new regulations from TRAI for DTH Tariff start from 29th of December 2018, and TRAI has now extended the timeline to choose their package from 29th of December to 31st of January 2019.

TRAI's new tariff rules

Consumers have to pay a fixed price of Rs 130 per month, which includes 100 free to air channels

Consumers can pay Rs 20 or more to access 25 standard definition channels

Broadcasters cannot bundle pay channels with the free channels

High Definition channels cannot be bundled with standard definition channels

According to the new regulations from TRAI, users have to pay a base price of Rs 130, which give access to 100 free-to-air channels. On top of that, users can pay separately for select channels. Here is the list of popular channel packs and prices per month.

Star base-pack with (SD or standard definition) for Rs 49 or premium back for Rs 79. The regional star packs start at Rs 39 and go up to Rs 69

Zee base-pack for Rs 45 and standard pack for Rs 68

Sony's pack of 10 starts at Rs 55 and HD channel pack for Rs 116

Sun Network's basic-pack starts at Rs 30 and goes up to Rs 65 for up to 25 channels

Viacom's base-pack starts at 36 and goes up to Rs 58 for the ultra package. India major regional pack starts at Rs 79

Cartoon Network, Pogo, WB, and CNN starts at Rs 4.8 per channel and goes up to Rs 16

Disney broadcasting channel starts at Rs 5 per channel and goes up to Rs 15 with one pack of all channels for Rs 10

What do you think about these new regulations from TRAI? Will these new regulations will increase or decrease your monthly cable payment? Share your views in the comment box.