TRAI launches Channel Selector Application: Select free and paid channels and generate the bill

DTH has become a topic of discussion, especially after TRAI announcing the latest regulations with respect to pricing and the ability to choose individual pay channels (TRAI's new DTH rules), as per the need.

People still have a lot of confusion on the channels pricing and overall bill that they might have to pay after February 2019. Now, TRAI has launched a new app called TRAI Channel Selector Application, using which a user can select the required paid channel to generate a bill.

There are a total of 534 free-to-air channel and users can select up to 100 free to air channels for just Rs 150 (Rs 130 + Rs 20 GST). Users can pay Rs 170 (Rs 150 + Rs 20 GST) to select up to 150 free to air channels.

Use of TRAI Channel Selector Application

Using the TRAI Channel Selector Application, users can create sort of a playlist with at least 100 channels, instead of selecting an already available package from the service providers.

After selecting the required channels (at least 100 channels), users can visit the website of the service providers to inform their choice. Similarly, users can also notify the same with the local operators. The website shows the name of the channel and monthly fee for the channel in the bottom description.

This will be useful for those, who don't want to pay unnecessary money for the channel that a user does not watch.

How to use TRAI Channel Selector Application?

Go to TRAI Channel Selector website

Click on get started

Enter your name (optional)

Select your state (optional)

Select your language (optional) ( a user can select one or more language)

Select Genre of your interest (optional) (news, music, sports, etc)

Select your channel type optional (SD or HD) (Standard quality or high quality)

Select required channels from the free-to-air or paid channel list

Press view selection on the top right corner to find your channel list and the bill will be generated for the same.