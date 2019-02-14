ENGLISH

Tata Sky, Sun Direct slash Network Capacity Fee on FTA channels

These service provides have made an attempt to reduce the cable bill of subscribers.

    Recently, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) introduced a new regulation for the cable and DTH operators. Going by the new framework, subscribers have to choose the channels that they wish to watch and pay only for those channels. Though this is a great implementation, it has been quite confusing for many subscribers. And, the new DTH rules have increased the monthly bills due to the NCF (Network Capacity Fee).

    Now, in an attempt to reduce the bills for the customers, Tata Sky and Sun Direct have reportedly slashed the NCF charges. Sun Direct has removed the same for all the channels. Eventually, subscribers can access the FTA channels for Rs. 153 (Rs. 130 + 18% GST), claims a report by TelecomTalk.

    Besides Sun Direct, Tata Sky appears to have launched a similar offer by doing away with the NCF on select channels, adds the report. But there appears to be a difference between these two DTH service providers. Basically, Sun Direct has revoked the NCF charges completely while Tata Sky has removed the charge only partially.

    With the implementation of the new regulatory framework, the DTH operators will divide their income into content charge to be paid to the channel owners and network capacity fee that will go the cable operators.

    For instance, for the base pack with 100 FTA channels, the pricing of Rs. 130 comprises of both content charges and NCF. If the additional FTA channels are subscribed, then Rs. 20 NCF will be charged for 25 additional channels. This charge has been removed by Sun Direct. So, subscribers can view more than 100 FTA channels for just Rs. 130 (Rs. 153 along with GST). Though Tata Sky has also removed the NCF charges, it is only on a limited basis and for select channels.

     

    You can see Tata Sky's FTA base pack on the company website and Sun Direct packs from the website to see all the offers.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
