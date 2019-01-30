ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Tata Sky new TV channel price list: All you need to know

Tata Sky will adhere to the new regulatory framework introduced by TRAI.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tata Sky has finally released the updated channel pricing that complies with the new pricing scheme introduced by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). As per the new regulation, TRAI lets users select and pay only for those channels that they watch.

    Tata Sky new TV channel price list: All you need to know

     

    Initially, when the new regulation was announced, Tata Sky moved to the Delhi High Court. It refused to release the MRP of individual channels as mandated by the new norms. As the DTH service provider drew flaw from the regulatory body, it had to adhere to the same now.

    Now, it has been announced that Tata Sky will adhere to the new regulatory framework. It will start conveying the channel prices and bouquet pack prices starting from January 31 on its home channel. It will reach out to the subscribers sometime this week.

    However, it is claimed that the service still disagrees with TRAI and that the same will continue in the court. The reason to adhere to it is to prevent blackout and viewing disruption for the subscribers. Users who do not comply with the same before the specified deadline will be sent SMS to either log in online or approach a dealer.

    Base PacksValidityPrice
    My 991 monthRs. 99
    Dhamaka 1991 monthRs. 199
    Dhamaal Mix1 monthRs. 320
    Dhamaka1 monthRs. 220
    Dhamaal Kids1 monthRs. 350
    Dhamaka 199 HD1 monthRs. 374
    South Special1 monthRs. 240
    Bumper1 monthRs. 440
    Ultra1 monthRs. 560
    Sports Dhamaka1 monthRs. 420

    If you are a Tata Sky user, you can choose the right pack that you need. It is possible to choose one that is close to the existing bouquet in terms of both pricing as well as content. It is also possible for you to add or remove channels to make it suitable for your usage. You can do the same either via the official website, Tata Sky app or a dealer.

     

    As per the revised channel pricing as seen on the official Tata Sky website, above are some of the best base packs Tata Sky DTH plans and the respective pricing. As you add more channels, the pricing will increase.

    You can get to know more details from the official website of the DTH service provider. Also, you can choose the individual channels based on the pricing and your usage from there.

    Read More About: tata sky news DTH telecom
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue