Tata Sky new TV channel price list: All you need to know

Tata Sky has finally released the updated channel pricing that complies with the new pricing scheme introduced by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). As per the new regulation, TRAI lets users select and pay only for those channels that they watch.

Initially, when the new regulation was announced, Tata Sky moved to the Delhi High Court. It refused to release the MRP of individual channels as mandated by the new norms. As the DTH service provider drew flaw from the regulatory body, it had to adhere to the same now.

Now, it has been announced that Tata Sky will adhere to the new regulatory framework. It will start conveying the channel prices and bouquet pack prices starting from January 31 on its home channel. It will reach out to the subscribers sometime this week.

However, it is claimed that the service still disagrees with TRAI and that the same will continue in the court. The reason to adhere to it is to prevent blackout and viewing disruption for the subscribers. Users who do not comply with the same before the specified deadline will be sent SMS to either log in online or approach a dealer.

Base Packs Validity Price My 99 1 month Rs. 99 Dhamaka 199 1 month Rs. 199 Dhamaal Mix 1 month Rs. 320 Dhamaka 1 month Rs. 220 Dhamaal Kids 1 month Rs. 350 Dhamaka 199 HD 1 month Rs. 374 South Special 1 month Rs. 240 Bumper 1 month Rs. 440 Ultra 1 month Rs. 560 Sports Dhamaka 1 month Rs. 420

If you are a Tata Sky user, you can choose the right pack that you need. It is possible to choose one that is close to the existing bouquet in terms of both pricing as well as content. It is also possible for you to add or remove channels to make it suitable for your usage. You can do the same either via the official website, Tata Sky app or a dealer.

As per the revised channel pricing as seen on the official Tata Sky website, above are some of the best base packs Tata Sky DTH plans and the respective pricing. As you add more channels, the pricing will increase.

You can get to know more details from the official website of the DTH service provider. Also, you can choose the individual channels based on the pricing and your usage from there.