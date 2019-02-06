ENGLISH

Tata Sky introduces 14 new regional packs priced starting from Rs. 7

Tata Sky has attempted a similar move as Airtel Digital TV.

    Recently, Airtel Digital TV introduced an array of regional packs. Now, following its footsteps, Tata Sky has revealed a slew of 14 new regional packs priced starting from Rs. 7. These regional packs offered by the DTH (Direct to Home) service provider is applicable for all the Tata Sky users in India. Similar to the Airtel Digital TV regional packs, these packs also come with an additional NCF charge of Rs. 153.

    With these new regional packs, Tata Sky helps users by eliminating the hassle of choosing A-la-Carte channels that they need individually. A few weeks back, the company unveiled the pricing of individual channels and started accepting orders from its users. Those users who made options under the new pricing scheme introduced by TRAI have already noticed the activation of the same on their set-top box.

    Tata Sky Regional Packs

    Well, Tata Sky has launched 14 new regional packs. Take a look at the regional packs and pricing from here.

    Regional Channel PackPrice
    Gujarati RegionalRs. 7
    Tamil RegionalRs. 114
    Tamil Regional MiniRs. 71
    Telugu RegionalRs. 136
    Telugu Regional MiniRs. 87
    Kannada RegionalRs. 115
    Kannada Regional MiniRs. 86
    Malayalam RegionalRs. 70
    Malayalam Regional MiniRs. 56
    Bengali RegionalRs. 67
    Bengali Regional MiniRs. 42
    Odia RegionalRs. 47
    Marathi RegionalRs. 53
    Marathi Regional MiniRs. 45

    Unlike Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky has revealed the individual channels that are a part of these packs. Going by the same, the least priced Gujarati Regional pack offers 4 channels and services. And, the highest priced Telugu Regional pack offers 21 channels and services.

    How to subscribe

    Tata Sky users interested in the regional packs have to log into their account either via the app or website. For the basic users, these packs should be quite sufficient. The company also lets DD and complimentary packs to be added as a part of the free to air channels offer. So, users can choose the necessary regional packs given the fixed Rs. 153 charge.

     

    Given that Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky have come up with regional channel packs, we can expect the other DTH service providers to also bring similar regional packs for the users. This will reduce the hassle of choosing individual channels. 

