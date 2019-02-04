Airtel Digital TV regional top-ups can be activated via app: All you need to know

Following the new pricing scheme by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Airtel Digital TV has unveiled new regional top-up plans. The telco has launched over 10 regional top-ups for various regional languages. Notably, these top-ups are not available for English and Hindi. The pricing of the individual top-ups will vary and will also include NCF changes of Rs. 153.

Interestingly, these new regional language top-ups can be activated via the MyAirtel app. Users can do the same via the Airtel Digital TV set-top box as well. Notably, it is a welcome move from the telco to introduce regional top-ups as it helps users select only wanted channels. Also, it comes at a time when the channel selection process is quite cumbersome.

Airtel Digital TV regional top-ups

For various languages, the company has introduced 13 regional top-ups. For Bengali users, it has introduced two top-ups - Bengali top-up priced at Rs. 67 per month and Mini Bengali priced at Rs. 42 per month. For Gujarati users, it has a top-up priced at Rs. 7 per month and there are limited channels. There are Kannada and Mini Kannada top-ups priced at Rs. 114 and Rs. 86 per month. Likewise, there are Malayalam, Mini Malayalam, Marathi, Mini Marathi, Tamil, Mini Tamil Telugu and Mini Telugu regional top-ups priced at Rs. 84, Rs. 54, Rs. 53, Rs. 45, Rs. 113, Rs. 71, Rs. 135 and Rs. 88 respectively.

Airtel Digital TV has to reveal the entire list of channels that will be bundled with these newly introduced regional top-ups. We can also expect the service provider to reveal similar top-ups for Hindi and English later, but there is no specific information on when the same will be announced.

Airtel will also display the suggested packs and provide discounts on these. We can also expect some discount on the regional top-ups.

Notably, these are top-ups and will belong to the A-la-Carte channels. So, you will have to pay an additional charge of Rs. 153 along with the cost of the specific top-up that you choose.