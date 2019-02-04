ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Airtel Digital TV regional top-ups can be activated via app: All you need to know

Airtel has come up with new top-ups for regional languages.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Following the new pricing scheme by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Airtel Digital TV has unveiled new regional top-up plans. The telco has launched over 10 regional top-ups for various regional languages. Notably, these top-ups are not available for English and Hindi. The pricing of the individual top-ups will vary and will also include NCF changes of Rs. 153.

    Airtel Digital TV regional top-ups can be activated via app

     

    Interestingly, these new regional language top-ups can be activated via the MyAirtel app. Users can do the same via the Airtel Digital TV set-top box as well. Notably, it is a welcome move from the telco to introduce regional top-ups as it helps users select only wanted channels. Also, it comes at a time when the channel selection process is quite cumbersome.

    Airtel Digital TV regional top-ups

    For various languages, the company has introduced 13 regional top-ups. For Bengali users, it has introduced two top-ups - Bengali top-up priced at Rs. 67 per month and Mini Bengali priced at Rs. 42 per month. For Gujarati users, it has a top-up priced at Rs. 7 per month and there are limited channels. There are Kannada and Mini Kannada top-ups priced at Rs. 114 and Rs. 86 per month. Likewise, there are Malayalam, Mini Malayalam, Marathi, Mini Marathi, Tamil, Mini Tamil Telugu and Mini Telugu regional top-ups priced at Rs. 84, Rs. 54, Rs. 53, Rs. 45, Rs. 113, Rs. 71, Rs. 135 and Rs. 88 respectively.

    Airtel Digital TV has to reveal the entire list of channels that will be bundled with these newly introduced regional top-ups. We can also expect the service provider to reveal similar top-ups for Hindi and English later, but there is no specific information on when the same will be announced.

    Airtel will also display the suggested packs and provide discounts on these. We can also expect some discount on the regional top-ups.

     

    Notably, these are top-ups and will belong to the A-la-Carte channels. So, you will have to pay an additional charge of Rs. 153 along with the cost of the specific top-up that you choose.

    Read More About: airtel DTH news telecom
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue